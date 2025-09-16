Amazon's best Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE promo is back, but not for long
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a much more compelling pick at $200 off!
Want Galaxy AI on your next flip phone but don’t want to spend over $700? In that case, now’s just the time to grab the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Right now, this bad boy is sporting a gorgeous $200 discount at Amazon in both storage configurations. For context, that brings the 128GB variant just under $700 and right into your budget sweet spot.
Although we’ve already seen this promo once, the truth is it expired rather quickly. Also, we have no reason to believe this time will be any different, as Amazon has branded it as a limited-time sale. So, if you’ve missed your previous chance to grab the budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 alternative at a seriously good discount, this is your next best shot.
This isn’t its only strong suit, though. The Android phone has a premium design that mostly resembles last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6. You get a 3.4-inch cover display with crisp resolution and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
If you like what the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE brings to the table, now’s your chance to save $200 on it. And remember — the deal won’t remain live forever, so you might want to hurry up.
But what makes this Samsung phone a better choice compared to Motorola’s Razr (2025)? For one thing, it comes with seven years of continuous support. Even the much pricier Razr Ultra won’t go beyond Android 18, let alone the budget Razr (2025). If long-term reliability is your top priority, the Z Flip 7 FE is the clear winner.
Under the hood, the handset packs the Exynos 2400e chip, which is more than good enough for daily tasks. On top of that, you’re getting a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and it should take pretty good-looking images.
