The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab is already seeing its first-ever discount

You can already get a sweet discount on the Lenovo Yoga Tab at the official store. The tablet ships with a keyboard and a stylus, making it even more attractive.

Abstract image of the Lenovo Yoga Tab with apps available near the tablet.
Released just a few weeks ago, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab is already seeing a generous discount at the official store. That’s no joke — a featured sale has gone live at Lenovo, allowing you to save $60 on this Android 15 tablet.

Lenovo Yoga Tab + keyboard and stylus: $60 off

$469 99
$549 99
$80 off (15%)
The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Tab with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power is already on sale at the Lenovo Store. This featured sale is letting you get the complete bundle, including the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a 2-in-1 keyboard pack for $60 off. The device runs on Android 15 and gets software support until Android 18. Take advantage now!
Buy at Lenovo

Granted, this is only the device’s first price cut, but since we don’t know if better ones will go live any time soon, it’s still more than worth checking out. After all, this bad boy delivers quite a lot for its asking price, beating even options like the 256GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

Let’s break down just what makes this bad boy a much better pick than Samsung’s mid-range tablet options. For starters, it comes with a crisp 11.1-inch display with 3.2K resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. According to Lenovo, the screen also gets plenty bright for comfortable outdoor use, reaching 800 nits.

Another highlight is the processor. This device offers plenty of potential with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. And with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, you get faster loading times, improved power efficiency, and quicker file transfers.

In comparison, the Tab S10 FE has a 90Hz display and UFS 3.1 storage, so you won’t be getting the same speed and efficiency when opening apps or sharing files. Also, the 256GB version of this Galaxy tablet costs $570 — pricier than Lenovo’s latest Yoga Tab. Factor in the Exynos 1580 chip, which isn’t quite as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and you can clearly see which mid-range tablet is better.

Sure, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE comes with the S Pen in the box, but get this — the Lenovo Yoga Tab ships not just with a stylus but with a keyboard as well! And all that costs just $469.99 right now — what more could you ask for? Take advantage of this splendid featured sale before it’s too late.

