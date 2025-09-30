The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab is already seeing its first-ever discount
You can already get a sweet discount on the Lenovo Yoga Tab at the official store. The tablet ships with a keyboard and a stylus, making it even more attractive.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released just a few weeks ago, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab is already seeing a generous discount at the official store. That’s no joke — a featured sale has gone live at Lenovo, allowing you to save $60 on this Android 15 tablet.
Granted, this is only the device’s first price cut, but since we don’t know if better ones will go live any time soon, it’s still more than worth checking out. After all, this bad boy delivers quite a lot for its asking price, beating even options like the 256GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
Another highlight is the processor. This device offers plenty of potential with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. And with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, you get faster loading times, improved power efficiency, and quicker file transfers.
Sure, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE comes with the S Pen in the box, but get this — the Lenovo Yoga Tab ships not just with a stylus but with a keyboard as well! And all that costs just $469.99 right now — what more could you ask for? Take advantage of this splendid featured sale before it’s too late.
Granted, this is only the device’s first price cut, but since we don’t know if better ones will go live any time soon, it’s still more than worth checking out. After all, this bad boy delivers quite a lot for its asking price, beating even options like the 256GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
Let’s break down just what makes this bad boy a much better pick than Samsung’s mid-range tablet options. For starters, it comes with a crisp 11.1-inch display with 3.2K resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. According to Lenovo, the screen also gets plenty bright for comfortable outdoor use, reaching 800 nits.
Another highlight is the processor. This device offers plenty of potential with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. And with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, you get faster loading times, improved power efficiency, and quicker file transfers.
In comparison, the Tab S10 FE has a 90Hz display and UFS 3.1 storage, so you won’t be getting the same speed and efficiency when opening apps or sharing files. Also, the 256GB version of this Galaxy tablet costs $570 — pricier than Lenovo’s latest Yoga Tab. Factor in the Exynos 1580 chip, which isn’t quite as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and you can clearly see which mid-range tablet is better.
Sure, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE comes with the S Pen in the box, but get this — the Lenovo Yoga Tab ships not just with a stylus but with a keyboard as well! And all that costs just $469.99 right now — what more could you ask for? Take advantage of this splendid featured sale before it’s too late.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
30 Sep, 2025The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Lenovo Yoga Tab is already seeing its first-ever discount
25 Sep, 2025The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus drops to one of its best prices in this featured sale
21 Sep, 2025Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper
17 Sep, 2025The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is an always-connected bargain hunter's dream at this huge discount
16 Sep, 2025Lenovo's Legion Tab Gen 3 gets a tempting $120 discount in this featured sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: