Amazon's best-ever iPad Air (M3) deals are back with a bang in time for Prime Day

The 11 and 13-inch Apple M3-powered iPad Air are both on sale at their lowest ever prices (again) with no special requirements.

Apple Tablets Deals iPad
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3)
If you were so surprised to see every single 2025-released iPad Air variant marked down by a towering $150 on Amazon out of nowhere last month that you forgot to place your order for one of the best tablets available today, the exact same deals have returned with mere hours left to the e-commerce giant's latest Prime Day extravaganza.

Just like last time around, the record high discounts can be claimed without an Amazon Prime membership on a multitude of Apple M3-powered iPad Air models with 11 and 13-inch screens, storage space ranging from 128GB to 1TB, a few different colorways, and either 5G connectivity or... no 5G connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$150 off (25%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$150 off (19%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

The cheapest 11-inch iPad Air (2025) units are now essentially too cheap to ignore at 150 bucks under a regular price of $599, and for folks who appreciate a little extra screen real estate, the same goes for the 13-inch model that normally costs $799.

Humbler than Apple's newest iPad Pro generation in a number of key ways (obviously starting with processing power), these bad boys are arguably better than Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ mid-rangers in terms of their value proposition.


No, you don't get a stylus with an iPad Air (or a keyboard), but the Apple M3 processor alone makes the bang for your buck pretty much irresistible today. And then you have the more than respectable battery life, excellent sound quality, build quality, and display quality highlighted in our largely glowing in-depth iPad Air (M3) review earlier this year.

Yes, the design is (annoyingly) familiar, and the Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel would have greatly benefitted from a 90Hz refresh rate upgrade, but it's hard to pay much attention to such "flaws" at Amazon's newly repeatedly reduced prices. Unless, of course, you're a hardcore fan of Android tablets and can afford the likes of Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra.

Amazon&#039;s best-ever iPad Air (M3) deals are back with a bang in time for Prime Day

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

