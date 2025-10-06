Amazon's best-ever iPad Air (M3) deals are back with a bang in time for Prime Day





Just like Just like last time around , the record high discounts can be claimed without an Amazon Prime membership on a multitude of Apple M3-powered iPad Air models with 11 and 13-inch screens, storage space ranging from 128GB to 1TB, a few different colorways, and either 5G connectivity or... no 5G connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (25%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (19%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





The cheapest 11-inch iPad Air (2025) units are now essentially too cheap to ignore at 150 bucks under a regular price of $599, and for folks who appreciate a little extra screen real estate, the same goes for the 13-inch model that normally costs $799.









iPad Air (or a keyboard), but the Apple M3 processor alone makes the bang for your buck pretty much irresistible today. And then you have the more than respectable battery life, excellent sound quality, build quality, and display quality highlighted in our largely glowing in-depth No, you don't get a stylus with an(or a keyboard), but the Apple M3 processor alone makes the bang for your buck pretty much irresistible today. And then you have the more than respectable battery life, excellent sound quality, build quality, and display quality highlighted in our largely glowing in-depth iPad Air (M3) review earlier this year.





newly repeatedly reduced prices. Unless, of course, you're a hardcore fan of Yes, the design is (annoyingly) familiar, and the Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel would have greatly benefitted from a 90Hz refresh rate upgrade, but it's hard to pay much attention to such "flaws" at Amazon'srepeatedly reduced prices. Unless, of course, you're a hardcore fan of Android tablets and can afford the likes of Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra







