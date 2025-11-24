Surprise new Black Friday doorbuster deal makes the powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab cheaper than ever
This is a better deal than what was available last week, and it includes both a keyboard and stylus.
If you haven't been able to find the best Android tablet for you this holiday season after the first few days of Amazon's spectacular Black Friday Week celebrations, I have a very interesting new deal to tell you about. This comes from Lenovo's own US e-store rather than a major third-party retailer like Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the company's Yoga Tab down to a lower-than-ever price.
If the branding of Lenovo's Android slates makes it hard to understand the connections between all those similarly named devices (not to mention their age), allow me to point out that this thing is only a couple of months old and its specifications are (obviously) humbler than those of the Yoga Tab Plus while beating the likes of the Lenovo Tab Plus, Idea Tab Plus, and Idea Tab Pro.
What's interesting about the Lenovo Yoga Tab is that its $549.99 list price was reduced to $449.99 last week (trust me, I repeatedly checked both on Friday and over the weekend) before further dropping earlier today to an unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $419.99.
That's enough for a whopping 12GB RAM count and equally generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, but also a hefty 8,860mAh battery impressively squeezed into a razor-thin 6.2mm body. Made from robust aluminum, the 11.1-inch Yoga Tab remarkably tips the scales at less than 450 grams, while that large LTPS screen offers an excellent resolution of 3200 x 2000 pixels and an even more excellent 144Hz refresh rate support.
Perhaps most impressively, your 420 bucks will get you a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as well, which may no longer be the absolute best chip an Android tablet can pack, but it's undeniably closer to that mark than the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC found inside something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.
Yes, the Yoga Tab comes with a stylus (and a keyboard) as standard. | Image Credit -- Lenovo
Comparing the Lenovo Yoga Tab with the newer Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra may not seem entirely fair, but even in those cases, this bad boy is likely to stun you with its display quality, quad speaker system, and blazing fast charging capabilities. The long-term software support doesn't look half bad either (especially by Lenovo's standards), with Android 16, 17, and 18 updates guaranteed, not to mention four years of security patches. Oh, and did I tell you that the tablet incredibly comes with both a keyboard and stylus included in its massively reduced price? Guess I just did.
Long story short, you're looking at a tremendously attractive Black Friday 2025 promotion... that I feel (and fear) may not last very long.
