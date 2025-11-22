Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
The Lenovo Tab Plus plunges under $200 just in time for Black Friday

Black Friday Week brings an exclusive Lenovo Tab Plus sale you should definitely check out.

Lenovo Tab Plus on a white table against a green background.
Seeking an Android tablet with sound so good it can rival some iPads? The Lenovo Tab Plus is the one for you, especially at its hefty Black Friday discount on Amazon. Right now, this fella is going for just under $195 at Amazon, saving you 18% on its MSRP.

Save 18% on the Lenovo Tab Plus now!

$44 off (18%)
The Lenovo Tab Plus is now a major bargain, thanks to Amazon's exclusive Black Friday deal! Right now, you can grab the device for 18% off its MSRP. It ships with a folio case free of charge. Take advantage of this epic deal now!
While I wouldn’t normally recommend an 18% discount on a tablet (especially if it’s not a flagship), this Android tablet caught my attention. For one thing, its eight-speaker system with Dolby Atmos delivers plenty on the audio front. More importantly, Amazon is the only merchant giving you such a low price for the 8/128GB model. I checked prices at Lenovo, Walmart, and Best Buy — and none of those give you a cheaper price.

Sure, the Lenovo Tab Plus is no flagship killer. Featuring a MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood, it’s far less capable than the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra on the performance front. But hey, it actually handles everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and entertainment quite well. Plus, it comes with a PC Mode, which allows you to open multiple apps in windows and gives you a taskbar for enhanced productivity.

What about the display? The device features an 11.5-inch 2K display, giving you very decent visuals for the price. On top of that, it packs a 175-degree adjustable kickstand, letting you unwind with your favorite movies and shows completely hands-free.

But wait — it gets better! Although it ships with Android 14 right out of the box, this slate is scheduled to receive Android 16, plus security patches until 2028. As you can see, it’s a pretty decent choice for everyday use.

And the best part? Amazon knocks the 8/128GB Lenovo Tab Plus to less than $195 in its epic Black Friday deal. Grab yours now and receive a folio case free of charge!

