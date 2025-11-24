Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

The OnePlus 15 exposes a hard truth: not every phone needs to dominate every category

If a device doesn't knock your socks off, just don't buy it.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials OnePlus
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The OnePlus 15 exposes a hard truth: not every phone needs to dominate every category
The OnePlus 15 definitely rattled the industry when it launched for all the wrong reasons. 

Despite being a great Android phone with the overall best battery life we've ever measured on a phone ever, the latest flagship phone by the never-settling Android maker was widely criticized by a vocal part of the Android community, which was unhappy with some downgrades that OnePlus had applied. 

The "problem" with the OnePlus 15 is a nothing-burger


The list is fairly long, but the part that seemingly irked most users was the slightly less impressive camera hardware in comparison with the previous OnePlus 13. In particular, the main camera sensor was changed from the top LYT-T808 to the IMX906, the ultrawide got an OmniVision OV50D sensor, and the telephoto scored a Samsung JN5 sensor. 

Some other areas in which the OnePlus 15 is less impressive than its predecessor are the display resolution, the smaller area of the bottom speaker, the slightly smaller haptics motor, the one fewer microphone, and the smaller NFC area. Or so the Internet says. 

Well, none of these changes can be perceived as major downgrades. In real life, as someone who has actually touched and used both devices (unlike many of the vocal critics, I am certain), neither of these changes affects the usage negatively. 

The camera is just as good as before. In fact, it even scores slightly better in our custom camera test and also produces more natural photos, with less oversharpening and overprocessing. 

The haptics are still great, the speakers sound loud and bassy, and paying with Google Wallet on any terminal isn't any different from before. The real-life experience is the same, and I can't say that the OnePlus 13 is actually better than its predecessor in anything. 

I'd trade a camera for battery life like this


The battery life jump on the OnePlus 15 is objectively the best upgrade we could have hoped for. It's thankfully a two-day phone, and you have to actively strive to deplete its battery in order to get the darn thing all the way down. We used to pray for times like these, and OnePlus delivered. 

I'm completely honest when I say that I'd happily trade camera for a battery life like this on any Android phone

Here's the thing: I don't think all Android phones should excel in everything, even flagships. The only phone out there that simply has to deliver the best of all worlds is the iPhone Pro Max range, as Apple simply has no other choice. 

Recommended For You

On Android, however, we've got plenty of choices and many players delivering different goods to different consumer groups. What's important for you might not be crucial to me, and what I deem significant might be irrelevant to you, and that's perfectly fine! 

It's not like we are being forced to purchase or use a specific device. If a phone or another product doesn't rock your boat, just move on ot another one down the shortlist, there's plenty of choice here. 

My point is, devices like the OnePlus 15 should really be dragged down just because a camera sensor has been swapped for a seemingly less impressive one, when in real life we see it has had no ill effect, at least none anyone else but pixel-peepers would notice.

The problem with the OnePlus 15


The OnePlus 15 is a good phone. It's far from flawless, of course, but we've definitely seen worse phones. We've also seen better, though. 

The problem isn't the camera hardware or the downgrades that the internet loves to rattle about, no. 

The issue with the OnePlus 15 is the Oppo Find X9 Pro. The "ultra-in-disguise" flagship that serves as the blueprint for the OnePlus 15, and is a much better device but also costlier and harder to get.

It has a much better camera but slightly worse battery life, yet it feels like a more complete and polished product. 

As our resident writer that had to review the Find X9 Pro, I would have loved for the OnePlus 15 to have been on the same level as that exceptional phone, but alas, it's a slightly less impressive device on many fronts aside from that crazy-good battery life. 

The Oppo FInd X9 Pro is what the OnePlus 15 should have been, but realistically, OnePlus devices will never really be on the same level as their Oppo counterparts. And while this doesn't make me concerned about the OnePlus 16 (not yet, at least), it pretty much paints the picture of what we should probably expect from OnePlus as a company in the future. 

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off
Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off
The iPad mini A17 Pro is impossible to resist at this Black Friday discount
The iPad mini A17 Pro is impossible to resist at this Black Friday discount
Surprise new Black Friday doorbuster deal makes the powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab cheaper than ever
Surprise new Black Friday doorbuster deal makes the powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab cheaper than ever
AT&T user hit with hundreds of spam calls monthly. If you're stuck in that cycle too, there's a way out
AT&T user hit with hundreds of spam calls monthly. If you're stuck in that cycle too, there's a way out
Windows 11 is finally learning to play nicer with Android phones
Windows 11 is finally learning to play nicer with Android phones
Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless