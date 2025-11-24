iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Windows 11 is finally learning to play nicer with Android phones

Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, and vivo users get a taste of Apple-style continuity.

A screenshot showing Microsoft's Phone Link application on a Windows 11 laptop.
Microsoft is looking to make Windows 11 play nicer with Android phones, and the latest updates are a step in that direction.

More apps, seamless resuming


After letting you pick up Spotify tracks right where you left off on your phone, Microsoft is now expanding that feature to more apps. The company is rolling it out slowly, starting with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 (KB5070307). That means it’s still in beta, but I think if feedback is good, it should reach all Windows 11 users soon enough.

So now, it’s not just Spotify. For example, vivo Android phone users can continue browsing on their PC right where they left off in the vivo Browser.

And if you own a Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, or vivo device, you can open files from the M365 Copilot apps – Word, Excel, and PowerPoint – on your PC. If the app is installed, it will launch there; if not, it’ll open in your default browser. Just a heads-up, offline files stored on your phone aren’t supported yet.

Finally bridging the Android–Windows gap


Similar to Spotify, you’ll soon be able to pick up and continue using other apps from your phone right on your PC. | Image credit – Microsoft

Honestly, this is something long overdue. Getting Android and Windows to play nicely has always been tricky, thanks to the many variations of Android and different manufacturers. So seeing Microsoft actually make it happen is pretty exciting.

Apple users have been enjoying this kind of cross-device continuity for years – start something on an iPhone, pick it up on a MacBook or iPad. That’s simpler when it’s one brand controlling the ecosystem. Microsoft has a much tougher job, but if they pull it off, it’ll be huge for Windows and Android users.

Would features like this make you stick to Android?

Vote View Result

Better mobile experience


I’ve used this kind of feature on my iPhone and MacBook constantly, so I can tell you – once it’s live for everyone, people are going to love it. Being able to switch seamlessly between your Android phone and Windows laptop without losing your place is the kind of small convenience that makes a big difference.

