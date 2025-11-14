Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Save $110 on the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with this epic bargain

Grab this budget tablet at an irresistible price right now!

A person interacts with the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro.
If you’re after a casual tablet for studying and entertainment at a decent price, we suggest you check out the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro. Right now, this fella is $110 off at the Lenovo Store, making it impossible to resist at just $279.99.

$110 off the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$279 99
$389 99
$110 off (28%)
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a hot pick for students and those seeking an everyday tablet. Right now, it's $110 off at the official store, making it a much cheaper choice. The tablet comes with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus at no extra cost. Don't miss out.
Buy at Lenovo

Check out more tablet deals at Amazon


Although the tablet has been $110 off before, we still think this offer is way too tempting to pass up. Plus, this Android tablet delivers a lot for its asking price, including a stylus in the box and some Google Gemini AI features.

Sure, the Idea Tab Pro won’t rival the best Samsung flagship devices, but it holds its own pretty well against other budget tablets. With its 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display, it provides a buttery-smooth scrolling experience and crisp visuals. And with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included in the box, you can quickly take notes during classes or unwind with drawing on your off-days.

What about performance? This device features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset under the hood, which should deliver enough potential for everyday tasks. Whether you’re studying, browsing, or watching your favorite TV shows, this bad boy’s got you covered. Then again, if you’re looking for insane multitasking potential, this option just won’t cut it.

And what about the battery? This tablet packs a 10,200mAh battery under the hood, delivering lots of screen time per charge. And when it runs out of juice, you can use a 45W adapter to top it up quickly and effortlessly.

Factor in the four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support and four years of security patches, and this fella quickly emerges as one of the best value-for-money options under $300. And the best part? The Lenovo Store is letting you save $110 with its latest offer. Don’t waste time and save while it lasts.

Explore other tablet offers below

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
