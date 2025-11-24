Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary

Gemini to replace Google Assistant



Gemini, initially known as Google Bard, has been a top priority for Google ever since its launch in 2023. Just a year after its release, the search giant made Gemini the default assistant on smartphones. Then, at the beginning of this year, Google started deprecating some of the key Google Assistant features.For instance, Google stripped away the Google Assistant's ability to use your voice to adjust your photo frame or ambient screen settings. In total, six more similar features were also removed from Google Assistant. However, you can now perform all these actions more easily using voice commands with Gemini. I wouldn't be surprised if Google removes a few more Assistant features before D-Day arrives.