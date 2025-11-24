Audiophiles, rejoice: Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at huge Black Friday discounts

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro





Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $90 off (36%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $169 99 $279 98 $110 off (39%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, Clip Case with Carabiner Included Buy at Samsung









That's not an easy choice to make, as one shopping path will keep your holiday expenses to a minimum, while the other technically bumps up your savings to a combined $109.99 when you consider the $29.99 value of that nice little gift.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro . Compared to Apple's latest and greatest , Samsung's newest Pro-branded earbuds are obviously a lot cheaper right now, and although they don't come with sophisticated features and capabilities like heart rate monitoring, Hearing Aid, Hearing Test, and Hearing Protection, the bang for buck is undeniably strong with the









That's made especially strong by Galaxy AI -powered Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology, as well as a two-way speaker promising top-notch sound quality aided by features like 360 Audio, UHQ Audio, and an impressive Ambient Mode you can use if you don't want to completely drown out your surroundings when listening to music for hours on end.





How many hours, you ask? Up to six (with ANC enabled) on a single charge, or a remarkable 26 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are also IP57-rated for (decent) resistance against water and dust, and with three built-in microphones and Super Wide Band Call support, your voice calls are guaranteed to be crystal clear. What more could you want from a premium-sounding (and premium-looking) pair of not-so-expensive-anymore earbuds this Christmas?



