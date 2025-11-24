AT&T user hit with hundreds of spam calls monthly. If you're stuck in that cycle too, there's a way out
Out of 437 calls, 231 were blocked and an additional 35 were flagged.
Getting a spam call is among the most annoying aspects of owning a phone. Some may be strong enough to go live in the woods and leave the modern civilization behind, but the rest of us need phones.
Still, getting over 200 spam calls per month is something that could easily make you dream about going completely off the grid.
As shown in a Reddit thread, the AT&T subscriber got 231 spam calls (plus an extra 35 were flagged as such) in a single month, out of 437 analyzed calls. The author says this "feels like a lot", and I completely agree. In fact, I'd regard more than one spam call a month way too much.
The trick is to set up a Google Voice number and to use it exclusively for web activity, unless you're absolutely sure the service you're feeding your info to won't spam you. This method apparently works, as the Redditor "FJQZ" says they've rarely got spam calls in the last four years:
Moreover, the author of the thread says they're a business owner and their number is on the internet.
Other AT&T users say they get 5-6 spam calls per day, all from their local area code.
This is also known as "spam farming a local area code" and it's basically when scammers fake their caller ID to make it look like they're calling from your neighborhood. They cycle through numbers with your same area code or prefix so you think it might be a legit local call.
The logic is simple, but effective: people are more likely to pick up if the number feels familiar. Once you answer, they either try a scam on the spot or just confirm your number is active so they can hit you again or sell it off. It's all illegal, and the whole trick is built on making you trust a call that shouldn't be trusted at all.
Still, getting over 200 spam calls per month is something that could easily make you dream about going completely off the grid.
That's what happened to a Reddit user on AT&T by the nickname of "bawbeelite", but, thankfully, there's a workaround – sort of.
Hundreds of spam calls
Image by PhoneArena
As shown in a Reddit thread, the AT&T subscriber got 231 spam calls (plus an extra 35 were flagged as such) in a single month, out of 437 analyzed calls. The author says this "feels like a lot", and I completely agree. In fact, I'd regard more than one spam call a month way too much.
A fellow Redditor pointed out that people should stop entering their phone numbers into websites across the net, but another person came up with a clever solution.
Set up a Google Voice number
The trick is to set up a Google Voice number and to use it exclusively for web activity, unless you're absolutely sure the service you're feeding your info to won't spam you. This method apparently works, as the Redditor "FJQZ" says they've rarely got spam calls in the last four years:
Image source – Reddit
This isn't a solution that works 100% of the time, since, as another commenter puts it, there are lots of scam job listings, which can get your number as well.
Moreover, the author of the thread says they're a business owner and their number is on the internet.
Spam farming a local area code
Other AT&T users say they get 5-6 spam calls per day, all from their local area code.
This is also known as "spam farming a local area code" and it's basically when scammers fake their caller ID to make it look like they're calling from your neighborhood. They cycle through numbers with your same area code or prefix so you think it might be a legit local call.
The logic is simple, but effective: people are more likely to pick up if the number feels familiar. Once you answer, they either try a scam on the spot or just confirm your number is active so they can hit you again or sell it off. It's all illegal, and the whole trick is built on making you trust a call that shouldn't be trusted at all.
Recommended For You
As I said in the beginning, we can't fully escape spam calls, but I think carriers ought to do more to prevent such calls – maybe AI will finally prove useful in that scenario?
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: