AT&T user hit with hundreds of spam calls monthly. If you're stuck in that cycle too, there's a way out

Out of 437 calls, 231 were blocked and an additional 35 were flagged.

AT&T
AT&T logo on a blue drop.
Getting a spam call is among the most annoying aspects of owning a phone. Some may be strong enough to go live in the woods and leave the modern civilization behind, but the rest of us need phones.

Still, getting over 200 spam calls per month is something that could easily make you dream about going completely off the grid.

That's what happened to a Reddit user on AT&T by the nickname of "bawbeelite", but, thankfully, there's a workaround – sort of.

Hundreds of spam calls



As shown in a Reddit thread, the AT&T subscriber got 231 spam calls (plus an extra 35 were flagged as such) in a single month, out of 437 analyzed calls. The author says this "feels like a lot", and I completely agree. In fact, I'd regard more than one spam call a month way too much.

A fellow Redditor pointed out that people should stop entering their phone numbers into websites across the net, but another person came up with a clever solution.

How many spam calls a month you're getting?

Vote View Result

Set up a Google Voice number


The trick is to set up a Google Voice number and to use it exclusively for web activity, unless you're absolutely sure the service you're feeding your info to won't spam you. This method apparently works, as the Redditor "FJQZ" says they've rarely got spam calls in the last four years:

Social media forum screenshot.
Image source – Reddit


This isn't a solution that works 100% of the time, since, as another commenter puts it, there are lots of scam job listings, which can get your number as well.

Moreover, the author of the thread says they're a business owner and their number is on the internet.

Spam farming a local area code


Other AT&T users say they get 5-6 spam calls per day, all from their local area code.

This is also known as "spam farming a local area code" and it's basically when scammers fake their caller ID to make it look like they're calling from your neighborhood. They cycle through numbers with your same area code or prefix so you think it might be a legit local call.

The logic is simple, but effective: people are more likely to pick up if the number feels familiar. Once you answer, they either try a scam on the spot or just confirm your number is active so they can hit you again or sell it off. It's all illegal, and the whole trick is built on making you trust a call that shouldn't be trusted at all.

As I said in the beginning, we can't fully escape spam calls, but I think carriers ought to do more to prevent such calls – maybe AI will finally prove useful in that scenario?

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off
The OnePlus 15 exposes a hard truth: not every phone needs to dominate every category
The iPad mini A17 Pro is impossible to resist at this Black Friday discount
Surprise new Black Friday doorbuster deal makes the powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab cheaper than ever
Windows 11 is finally learning to play nicer with Android phones
Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
