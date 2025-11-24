iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off

Active noise cancellation, epic battery life, and premium sound at only $149.99.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Deals Audio Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Studio Pro headphones in Matte White
Can a 2023-released pair of wireless headphones still top your 2025 holiday shopping list or Christmas wishlist? Absolutely, as long as said headphones are (technically) manufactured by Apple and sold at a new record low price after a huge $200 discount.

Yes, the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Pro are normally available for $349.95 and currently marked down by 57 percent in Matte White, Sand Gray, and Dune colorways. Curiously enough, this outstanding promotion is not actually advertised as part of Amazon's extended Black Friday Week sale, which means that it could well go away earlier than Friday, November 28.

Beats Studio Pro

$200 off (57%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon


In fact, the e-commerce giant says the "deal is selling fast", which should convince you to throw all your caution to the wind and stop waiting for a better holiday offer (that's probably not coming). Now, are the Studio Pros the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy right now? Maybe not, but they're clearly up there with your top over-ear options, especially as far as battery life is concerned.

That's right, you can listen to your favorite tunes on a loop for up to 40 hours without interruption (if you like to party that way), and when you need a little extra juice, you can use the aptly named Fast Fuel technology to get a 4-hour top-up in just 10 minutes.


That's all made even more impressive when you consider not only the active noise cancellation capabilities of the Beats Studio Pro, but their Personalized Spatial Audio tech with dynamic head tracking support, Transparency Mode, and "iconic" overall sound quality.

Unlike the much costlier AirPods Max, mind you, the Studio Pros are natively compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets as well, and because it's 2025, these premium over-ear cans also come with a USB-C charging port. Last but certainly not least, the design is somehow both stylish (especially in my favorite Dune shade) and (reasonably) comfortable... at least if you don't actually plan to use your headphones for 30 or 40 hours on end.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15300 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models
New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models
Your Android 17 phone could be blessed with a feature to make it act more like the iPhone
Your Android 17 phone could be blessed with a feature to make it act more like the iPhone
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday
OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless