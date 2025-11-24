Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off
Active noise cancellation, epic battery life, and premium sound at only $149.99.
Can a 2023-released pair of wireless headphones still top your 2025 holiday shopping list or Christmas wishlist? Absolutely, as long as said headphones are (technically) manufactured by Apple and sold at a new record low price after a huge $200 discount.
Yes, the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Pro are normally available for $349.95 and currently marked down by 57 percent in Matte White, Sand Gray, and Dune colorways. Curiously enough, this outstanding promotion is not actually advertised as part of Amazon's extended Black Friday Week sale, which means that it could well go away earlier than Friday, November 28.
In fact, the e-commerce giant says the "deal is selling fast", which should convince you to throw all your caution to the wind and stop waiting for a better holiday offer (that's probably not coming). Now, are the Studio Pros the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy right now? Maybe not, but they're clearly up there with your top over-ear options, especially as far as battery life is concerned.
That's right, you can listen to your favorite tunes on a loop for up to 40 hours without interruption (if you like to party that way), and when you need a little extra juice, you can use the aptly named Fast Fuel technology to get a 4-hour top-up in just 10 minutes.
Whether you're a Kim K. fan or hater, you can't deny the appeal of the Dune-colored Studio Pro. | Image Credit -- Beats
That's all made even more impressive when you consider not only the active noise cancellation capabilities of the Beats Studio Pro, but their Personalized Spatial Audio tech with dynamic head tracking support, Transparency Mode, and "iconic" overall sound quality.
Unlike the much costlier AirPods Max, mind you, the Studio Pros are natively compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets as well, and because it's 2025, these premium over-ear cans also come with a USB-C charging port. Last but certainly not least, the design is somehow both stylish (especially in my favorite Dune shade) and (reasonably) comfortable... at least if you don't actually plan to use your headphones for 30 or 40 hours on end.
