The iPad mini A17 Pro is impossible to resist at this Black Friday discount

Small but incredibly powerful, this Apple tablet is a real Black Friday delight.

Apple Deals Black Friday iPad
A person holds the iPad mini A17 Pro in landscape orientation and interacts with it.
View now at Amazon
Black Friday tablet deals keep rocking! Believe it or not, one of my favorite iPads is already part of the discount fun! I’m talking the small but powerful iPad mini A17 Pro. Right now, this iOS device can be yours for $100 off in select 128GB and 256GB models, making it a real delight for Apple fans.

iPad mini A17 Pro: save $100 now!

$100 off (20%)
The iPad mini A17 Pro combines insane power and compact design, making it one of the best options for on-the-go use. The best part about this slate is that Amazon is selling it with a generous $100 price cut this Black Friday.
Buy at Amazon

256GB iPad mini A17 Pro: save $100 now!

$100 off (17%)
128GB of built-in storage just doesn't cut it for you? Consider the 256GB variant, then! Right now, you can get select 256GB models at Amazon for $100 off, making this compact and powerful device much more affordable.
Buy at Amazon


Granted, this isn’t the first time I’ve seen Apple’s tiny device at that price. But truth be told, I’d easily recommend it even at standard price. After all, it checks all the boxes for a smooth and enjoyable experience. And now, this discount makes it a much easier choice. So, if you’ve missed out on previous sales, this is your next chance to save big.

Featuring a tiny (and gorgeous) 8.3-inch laminated display, this Apple tablet offers impressive visuals for the current price. And with its compact design, it’s the perfect on-the-go streaming companion. As you can see from the iPad mini A17 Pro review, the screen even supports nice extras like a P3-wide color gamut, which gives you a wider range of colors — perfect for sketching.

Performance is — unsurprisingly — quite solid here. The Apple tablet handles almost everything you can think of. Streaming, browsing, and casual entertainment are no problem for this bad boy. It even runs console-grade games like Resident Evil smoothly.

Factor in the battery life of over 10 hours with video streaming (impressive given the rather modest ~5,078mAh battery), and you’ve got one of the best iPads! As you can see, this fella checks all the boxes: top-tier display, blazing-fast performance, and plenty of juice to get you through the day.

The best part about it all? The iPad mini A17 Pro is quite affordable — just about $500 for its 128GB variant. But now, Amazon’s rock-solid $100 price cut lands it under $400! If you ask me, that’s a deal you shouldn’t pass up. Grab yours and save before it’s too late.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless