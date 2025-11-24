The iPad mini A17 Pro is impossible to resist at this Black Friday discount
Small but incredibly powerful, this Apple tablet is a real Black Friday delight.
iPad mini A17 Pro. Right now, this iOS device can be yours for $100 off in select 128GB and 256GB models, making it a real delight for Apple fans.Black Friday tablet deals keep rocking! Believe it or not, one of my favorite iPads is already part of the discount fun! I’m talking the small but powerful
Granted, this isn’t the first time I’ve seen Apple’s tiny device at that price. But truth be told, I’d easily recommend it even at standard price. After all, it checks all the boxes for a smooth and enjoyable experience. And now, this discount makes it a much easier choice. So, if you’ve missed out on previous sales, this is your next chance to save big.
Performance is — unsurprisingly — quite solid here. The Apple tablet handles almost everything you can think of. Streaming, browsing, and casual entertainment are no problem for this bad boy. It even runs console-grade games like Resident Evil smoothly.
The best part about it all? The iPad mini A17 Pro is quite affordable — just about $500 for its 128GB variant. But now, Amazon’s rock-solid $100 price cut lands it under $400! If you ask me, that’s a deal you shouldn’t pass up. Grab yours and save before it’s too late.
Featuring a tiny (and gorgeous) 8.3-inch laminated display, this Apple tablet offers impressive visuals for the current price. And with its compact design, it’s the perfect on-the-go streaming companion. As you can see from the iPad mini A17 Pro review, the screen even supports nice extras like a P3-wide color gamut, which gives you a wider range of colors — perfect for sketching.
Factor in the battery life of over 10 hours with video streaming (impressive given the rather modest ~5,078mAh battery), and you’ve got one of the best iPads! As you can see, this fella checks all the boxes: top-tier display, blazing-fast performance, and plenty of juice to get you through the day.
