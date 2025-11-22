Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
The weather app and widget on OnePlus devices is broken due to a global issue affecting OxygenOS 16.
Now that OxygenOS 16 is rolling out to OnePlus devices, the update seems to have broken one of the most common apps that a smartphone has: the weather service. The issue is likely global, and has been affecting users since at least yesterday across OnePlus phones and watches.
Numerous reports on online forums have pointed out that the weather service is down across OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and other OnePlus phones. In addition, OnePlus Watch 3 and other devices from the company are also experiencing the same issue.
Users have reported that they have complained to OnePlus representatives about the problem. Customer support agents have said that they have escalated the issue, but no official response or fix has come out just yet.
While it might seem like a big deal for something so basic as the weather app to break down, these kinds of problems are a lot more common than many people realize. Though, usually, they’re resolved so fast that only a handful of users notice.
So, what causes such a common service to go down? Realistically, there are countless points of failure in such a service. In my opinion, the most likely candidate is a bug across OxygenOS 16 that is causing the weather app to incorrectly interface with the servers and, as such, failing to update the weather conditions. This would explain why all OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 16 are experiencing the same problem.
Weather app broken on OxygenOS 16
Numerous reports on online forums have pointed out that the weather service is down across OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and other OnePlus phones. In addition, OnePlus Watch 3 and other devices from the company are also experiencing the same issue.
The problem has, naturally, attracted a ton of criticism and ridicule, with consumers wondering how a such a major smartphone manufacturer could let something so basic break down.
No response from OnePlus yet
The OnePlus 13 is an excellent phone is most regards. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Users have reported that they have complained to OnePlus representatives about the problem. Customer support agents have said that they have escalated the issue, but no official response or fix has come out just yet.
OnePlus will likely address the issue pretty soon: this problem has apparently only been happening since yesterday. However, there is also a good chance that the company might silently push an update that fixes everything, without publicly acknowledging that this ever happened.
While it might seem like a big deal for something so basic as the weather app to break down, these kinds of problems are a lot more common than many people realize. Though, usually, they’re resolved so fast that only a handful of users notice.
Likely causes and estimated fix times
So, what causes such a common service to go down? Realistically, there are countless points of failure in such a service. In my opinion, the most likely candidate is a bug across OxygenOS 16 that is causing the weather app to incorrectly interface with the servers and, as such, failing to update the weather conditions. This would explain why all OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 16 are experiencing the same problem.
If you’re also having this issue, consider opening a ticket with OnePlus. The more eyes on this problem, the faster the company should get a fix out. And there should be a fix out pretty soon, if I had to guess, probably in another day or two. Such a problem does not go unnoticed for too long.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: