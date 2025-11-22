Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app

The weather app and widget on OnePlus devices is broken due to a global issue affecting OxygenOS 16.

3comments
Apps OnePlus
OnePlus 15 front
Now that OxygenOS 16 is rolling out to OnePlus devices, the update seems to have broken one of the most common apps that a smartphone has: the weather service. The issue is likely global, and has been affecting users since at least yesterday across OnePlus phones and watches.

Weather app broken on OxygenOS 16


Numerous reports on online forums have pointed out that the weather service is down across OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and other OnePlus phones. In addition, OnePlus Watch 3 and other devices from the company are also experiencing the same issue.

The problem has, naturally, attracted a ton of criticism and ridicule, with consumers wondering how a such a major smartphone manufacturer could let something so basic break down.

Have you experienced this problem?

Vote View Result


No response from OnePlus yet




Users have reported that they have complained to OnePlus representatives about the problem. Customer support agents have said that they have escalated the issue, but no official response or fix has come out just yet.

OnePlus will likely address the issue pretty soon: this problem has apparently only been happening since yesterday. However, there is also a good chance that the company might silently push an update that fixes everything, without publicly acknowledging that this ever happened.

While it might seem like a big deal for something so basic as the weather app to break down, these kinds of problems are a lot more common than many people realize. Though, usually, they’re resolved so fast that only a handful of users notice.

Likely causes and estimated fix times


So, what causes such a common service to go down? Realistically, there are countless points of failure in such a service. In my opinion, the most likely candidate is a bug across OxygenOS 16 that is causing the weather app to incorrectly interface with the servers and, as such, failing to update the weather conditions. This would explain why all OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 16 are experiencing the same problem.

If you’re also having this issue, consider opening a ticket with OnePlus. The more eyes on this problem, the faster the company should get a fix out. And there should be a fix out pretty soon, if I had to guess, probably in another day or two. Such a problem does not go unnoticed for too long.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
