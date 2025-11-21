Ditch the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ — the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is back at its best price

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus tablet on a white background.
View now at Lenovo
Remember Lenovo’s epic Yoga Tab Plus deal from the beginning of this month? No? No problem — it’s back! I’m talking about the massive 38% discount that brings the Android tablet, keyboard, and stylus to just $479.99. That’s a whopping $290 in savings — a deal you certainly don’t want to pass up.

Save $290 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

$479 99
$769 99
$290 off (38%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is back at its best price just in time for Black Friday. Right now, you can grab this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet with a keyboard and a stylus for $290 off, which makes it an irresistible choice for Android lovers. Hurry up and save while Lenovo's doorbuster sale lasts.
Buy at Lenovo

Now, let me give you some context: this promo initially showed up at the official store on November 4. But it disappeared shortly after, and I really can’t guarantee it’ll remain for long this time. So, if you’re tempted, I’d suggest you grab it straight away!

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus checks a lot of boxes for just $479.99, by the way — and I’m not only saying that because you’re getting all the accessories you could ask for at no extra cost. This fella features a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering impressive performance for its price. On top of that, it packs 16GB RAM, so multitasking shouldn’t be an issue.

What about the display? This Android tablet comes with a 12.7-inch 3K display. Expect crisp resolution and mostly vivid colors. And while the screen isn’t OLED, at least you’re getting a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

But that’s not all! The device boasts a hefty 10,200mAh battery that should last quite a bit on a single charge. Plus, it supports 45W fast wired charging, so topping it up shouldn’t take way too much time. Factor in the three major OS updates (it ships with Android 14 out of the box), and the security patches until 2029, and you’ve got a fantastic Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ alternative.

Does the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus sound good enough to you? If yes, this is your chance to get it at its lowest price. Save $290 with Lenovo’s doorbuster Black Friday deal before it’s too late.



Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
