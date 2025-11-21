Ditch the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ — the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is back at its best price
You can once again grab this powerful Android tablet for an epic 38% off its original price!
Android tablet, keyboard, and stylus to just $479.99. That’s a whopping $290 in savings — a deal you certainly don’t want to pass up.Remember Lenovo’s epic Yoga Tab Plus deal from the beginning of this month? No? No problem — it’s back! I’m talking about the massive 38% discount that brings the
Now, let me give you some context: this promo initially showed up at the official store on November 4. But it disappeared shortly after, and I really can’t guarantee it’ll remain for long this time. So, if you’re tempted, I’d suggest you grab it straight away!
But that’s not all! The device boasts a hefty 10,200mAh battery that should last quite a bit on a single charge. Plus, it supports 45W fast wired charging, so topping it up shouldn’t take way too much time. Factor in the three major OS updates (it ships with Android 14 out of the box), and the security patches until 2029, and you’ve got a fantastic Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ alternative.
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus checks a lot of boxes for just $479.99, by the way — and I’m not only saying that because you’re getting all the accessories you could ask for at no extra cost. This fella features a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering impressive performance for its price. On top of that, it packs 16GB RAM, so multitasking shouldn’t be an issue.
What about the display? This Android tablet comes with a 12.7-inch 3K display. Expect crisp resolution and mostly vivid colors. And while the screen isn’t OLED, at least you’re getting a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.
Does the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus sound good enough to you? If yes, this is your chance to get it at its lowest price. Save $290 with Lenovo’s doorbuster Black Friday deal before it’s too late.
