One of Lenovo's newest Android tablets is available at a cool discount mere weeks after its release
The brand-new Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is on sale at an incredibly low price of $239.99 already with impressive specifications (by mid-range standards) and a bundled stylus.
If you like budget-friendly Android tablets, chances are you're already familiar with Lenovo's extensive portfolio of decidedly feature-packed and visually appealing iPad alternatives. The thing with it is that it's not always easy to find the best option among so many great mid-range products... with annoyingly similar names, but if you're looking to spend less than $250 on a large and reasonably powerful slate right now, you can't go wrong with the Idea Tab Plus.
This bad boy is only a few weeks old, mind you, and yet somehow it's already on sale at a pretty substantial discount over a list price that didn't feel excessive to begin with. If you hurry, you can pay $239.99 instead of $289.99 for a 12.1-inch touchscreen with 90Hz refresh rate technology, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 gigs of internal storage space.
How does all that compare with Lenovo's competition in the sub-$300 segment? Well, Samsung's 2023-released Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, for instance, normally costs $269.99 in a 128GB storage configuration, although due to its advanced age, saving 50 or 60 bucks isn't exactly hard nowadays. But the Tab A9+ sports a smaller 11-inch display than the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, and the same obviously goes for Apple's A16-powered iPad 11, which is pretty much impossible to come by at a lower price than $300.
Lenovo's newest mid-range giant also holds other important advantages over many of its direct rivals, including an impressive-sounding quad speaker system equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology, a hefty 10,200mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours (of YouTube streaming) between blazing fast 45W charges, and believe it or not, a handy Lenovo Tab Pen included at no extra cost.
That's right, you can get a stylus alongside this more than respectable 12.1-inch tablet for only 240 bucks for a presumably limited time, and this particular deal is unlikely to be improved during Amazon's big Prime Day event next week because you're looking at a product here that's not actually sold by Amazon just yet.
