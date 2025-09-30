Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

One of Lenovo's newest Android tablets is available at a cool discount mere weeks after its release

The brand-new Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is on sale at an incredibly low price of $239.99 already with impressive specifications (by mid-range standards) and a bundled stylus.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
If you like budget-friendly Android tablets, chances are you're already familiar with Lenovo's extensive portfolio of decidedly feature-packed and visually appealing iPad alternatives. The thing with it is that it's not always easy to find the best option among so many great mid-range products... with annoyingly similar names, but if you're looking to spend less than $250 on a large and reasonably powerful slate right now, you can't go wrong with the Idea Tab Plus.

This bad boy is only a few weeks old, mind you, and yet somehow it's already on sale at a pretty substantial discount over a list price that didn't feel excessive to begin with. If you hurry, you can pay $239.99 instead of $289.99 for a 12.1-inch touchscreen with 90Hz refresh rate technology, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 gigs of internal storage space.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

$239 99
$289 99
$50 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

How does all that compare with Lenovo's competition in the sub-$300 segment? Well, Samsung's 2023-released Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, for instance, normally costs $269.99 in a 128GB storage configuration, although due to its advanced age, saving 50 or 60 bucks isn't exactly hard nowadays. But the Tab A9+ sports a smaller 11-inch display than the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, and the same obviously goes for Apple's A16-powered iPad 11, which is pretty much impossible to come by at a lower price than $300.

Lenovo's newest mid-range giant also holds other important advantages over many of its direct rivals, including an impressive-sounding quad speaker system equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology, a hefty 10,200mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours (of YouTube streaming) between blazing fast 45W charges, and believe it or not, a handy Lenovo Tab Pen included at no extra cost.

That's right, you can get a stylus alongside this more than respectable 12.1-inch tablet for only 240 bucks for a presumably limited time, and this particular deal is unlikely to be improved during Amazon's big Prime Day event next week because you're looking at a product here that's not actually sold by Amazon just yet.

One of Lenovo&#039;s newest Android tablets is available at a cool discount mere weeks after its release

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless