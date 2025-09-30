One of Lenovo's newest Android tablets is available at a cool discount mere weeks after its release





This bad boy is This bad boy is only a few weeks old , mind you, and yet somehow it's already on sale at a pretty substantial discount over a list price that didn't feel excessive to begin with. If you hurry, you can pay $239.99 instead of $289.99 for a 12.1-inch touchscreen with 90Hz refresh rate technology, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 gigs of internal storage space.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus $239 99 $289 99 $50 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo





Lenovo's newest mid-range giant also holds other important advantages over many of its direct rivals, including an impressive-sounding quad speaker system equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology, a hefty 10,200mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours (of YouTube streaming) between blazing fast 45W charges, and believe it or not, a handy Lenovo Tab Pen included at no extra cost.





That's right, you can get a stylus alongside this more than respectable 12.1-inch tablet for only 240 bucks for a presumably limited time, and this particular deal is unlikely to be improved during Amazon's big Prime Day event next week because you're looking at a product here that's not actually sold by Amazon just yet.







