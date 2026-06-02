AirDrop is coming to more Android smartphones, but not to all of them
Another Android brand is getting AirDrop support after a software update.
Xiaomi 17T Pro | Image by PhoneArena
Interoperability between iOS and Android smartphones was never much of a priority for any manufacturer, making file transfer between a Galaxy S25 Ultra and an iPhone 17 Pro Max a complicated task. That’s slowly changing after Google started supporting Apple’s AirDrop over Quick Share last year, and now that feature is coming to even more devices.
Xiaomi has launched a software update that adds Quick Share with support for AirDrop. The company announced the new feature in an X post, following similar announcements from Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo.
The feature is part of a new HyperOS 3 update, which is Xiaomi’s version of Android 16. The company has only highlighted the recently announced Xiaomi 17T Pro as a supported phone, but the update should also reach other HyperOS 3 devices.
With the new update, Xiaomi has joined a growing list of smartphones that offer AirDrop support over Quick Share. The feature allows Android users to easily send files to Apple devices, including iPhones and Macs, through AirDrop.
The feature first appeared on Google’s Pixel 10 phones, but it later arrived on more phones, starting with the Galaxy S26 devices, followed by the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series. Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra and Vivo’s X300 Ultra are also among the supported smartphones.
However, owners of the Galaxy S23 didn’t get the feature with the recent One UI 8.5 update and are unlikely to ever get it. Another oddity in the list of supported devices is that the Pixel 8a is on it, but the Pixel 8 series is not.
Users online are sharing two types of reactions for the AirDrop feature on Android phones. The owners of phones that support it are excited about being able to delete their third-party apps because sharing files is easier than ever.
However, everyone else seems to be at least a bit mad that their phone doesn’t get the feature. Galaxy S23 owners seem especially disappointed not to make it on the list, with some users claiming there’s no technical reason to be left out.
I’m happy to see more Android phones getting AirDrop support, and I’d love for it to become a default for all future models. It’d be even better if some of the most popular mid-range phones of the last few years got it, which would make it available for as many people as possible.
Xiaomi now supports AirDrop over Quick Share
Xiaomi has launched a software update that adds Quick Share with support for AirDrop. The company announced the new feature in an X post, following similar announcements from Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo.
The feature is part of a new HyperOS 3 update, which is Xiaomi’s version of Android 16. The company has only highlighted the recently announced Xiaomi 17T Pro as a supported phone, but the update should also reach other HyperOS 3 devices.
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Sharing made easy
This is how the feature looks on the Xiaomi 17T Pro. | Image by Xiaomi
With the new update, Xiaomi has joined a growing list of smartphones that offer AirDrop support over Quick Share. The feature allows Android users to easily send files to Apple devices, including iPhones and Macs, through AirDrop.
The feature first appeared on Google’s Pixel 10 phones, but it later arrived on more phones, starting with the Galaxy S26 devices, followed by the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series. Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra and Vivo’s X300 Ultra are also among the supported smartphones.
However, owners of the Galaxy S23 didn’t get the feature with the recent One UI 8.5 update and are unlikely to ever get it. Another oddity in the list of supported devices is that the Pixel 8a is on it, but the Pixel 8 series is not.
Definitely a popular addition
Users online are sharing two types of reactions for the AirDrop feature on Android phones. The owners of phones that support it are excited about being able to delete their third-party apps because sharing files is easier than ever.
Users on Reddit are happy about AirDrop on Android. | Image by PhoneArena (Screenshot
However, everyone else seems to be at least a bit mad that their phone doesn’t get the feature. Galaxy S23 owners seem especially disappointed not to make it on the list, with some users claiming there’s no technical reason to be left out.
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Make it available for everyone
I’m happy to see more Android phones getting AirDrop support, and I’d love for it to become a default for all future models. It’d be even better if some of the most popular mid-range phones of the last few years got it, which would make it available for as many people as possible.
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