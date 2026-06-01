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Samsung may launch a cheaper Galaxy Watch alternative later this year

Samsung appears almost ready to launch a new affordable fitness tracker.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Samsung Wearables
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Samsung Galaxy Fit 3
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launched in 2024. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s all but confirmed that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July. However, the company may have at least one more wearable coming later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 may launch this fall


Samsung is not only developing a new fitness tracker, but it may also be very close to launching it. According to a SamMobile report, the company is already working on the Galaxy Fit 4, which will launch this year.

Instead of releasing it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the new Galaxy Watches, Samsung may wait a bit longer. The device could launch in September, during the premiere of the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 tablets.

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There will be something new, for sure



In its report, SamMobile makes the obvious remark that the Galaxy Fit 4 will be improved compared to the Galaxy Fit 3. However, there’s no information about the nature of those improvements yet.

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It’s safe to assume that the fitness tracker won’t run WearOS, suggesting it’ll stick to a version of the simpler operating system used on the Galaxy Fit 3.

A lot of room for improvement


One of the most impactful improvements Samsung could bring to the Galaxy Fit 4 would be adding built-in GPS. That was probably the most significant thing we missed in the Galaxy Fit 3 in our review. Otherwise it was a rather refined, stylish, and, most importantly, affordable alternative to a full-blown smartwatch.

As we’re on the topic of affordable Samsung devices, I’ve got to let you know that the Galaxy S25 FE is currently available with a $170 discount. That means you can get the 256GB Jet Black version for just under $580, which makes it a no-brainer option for everyone looking for an affordable but still powerful smartphone.

It was about time


Samsung apparently likes to take its time when it comes to launching new affordable fitness trackers, but I’m glad the Galaxy Fit line will finally get a new model. Launching the device alongside the most affordable member of the Galaxy S26 line also makes sense, and it’ll be more than welcome in the year of pricey gadgets.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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