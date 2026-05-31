Editorials · Readers Voice
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile's controversial changes backfire.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile users can't take it anymore. | Image by @darcey_estes
T-Mobile doesn't quite have customers wrapped around its finger like it thought it did. Case in point: the so-called Un-carrier was forced to revoke two policy changes that didn't sit right with its user base.
T-Mobile rolled out two controversial changes in April. The first halved the limit on device promos per account to two from four. This was rescinded in May.
We polled our readers on what prompted this sudden corporate change of heart. The responses suggest the carrier is losing ground with consumers.
Of the 505 respondents, 278 (55%) thought T-Mobile was outright losing customers because of the changes. 165 (33%) theorized the stingy promo limit was driving potential switchers straight into the arms of rivals.
After a golden era of impressive growth, T-Mobile's momentum is slowing down. Whether that's due to broader market conditions or user antipathy toward cash-grab decisions isn't known.
T-Mobile may have one of the best networks in the US, but it can't keep leveraging that advantage to chip away at customer value. Subscribers might tolerate one or two unfavorable changes, but they are unlikely to stick around if that becomes a pattern.
Wallet-voting
T-Mobile rolled out two controversial changes in April. The first halved the limit on device promos per account to two from four. This was rescinded in May.
The second change blocked most free lines from getting device discounts. That, too, was quickly amended to make an exception for long-time customers.
We polled our readers on what prompted this sudden corporate change of heart. The responses suggest the carrier is losing ground with consumers.
Backfiring
Of the 505 respondents, 278 (55%) thought T-Mobile was outright losing customers because of the changes. 165 (33%) theorized the stingy promo limit was driving potential switchers straight into the arms of rivals.
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Only an optimistic 62 (12%) weren't skeptical of the company and believed that it actually listened to feedback.
Why did T-Mobile revert the changes?
Not taking chances
After a golden era of impressive growth, T-Mobile's momentum is slowing down. Whether that's due to broader market conditions or user antipathy toward cash-grab decisions isn't known.
But with fewer subscribers joining and more customers leaving than before, the carrier is in a precarious position. If April's policy tweaks exacerbated those numbers, the company was wise to reverse course.
Fighting back
T-Mobile may have one of the best networks in the US, but it can't keep leveraging that advantage to chip away at customer value. Subscribers might tolerate one or two unfavorable changes, but they are unlikely to stick around if that becomes a pattern.
Granted, the company is no longer the scrappy underdog, and being top dog means it can afford to be bolder with its experiments. However, if Verizon's disregard for how much customers are willing to bear is any sign, T-Mobile should avoid getting too complacent.
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