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Editorials · Readers Voice

T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier

T-Mobile's controversial changes backfire.

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Anam Hamid
By · Senior News and Deals Writer
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t-mobile walks back promo free line changes
T-Mobile users can't take it anymore. | Image by @darcey_estes
T-Mobile doesn't quite have customers wrapped around its finger like it thought it did. Case in point: the so-called Un-carrier was forced to revoke two policy changes that didn't sit right with its user base.

Wallet-voting


T-Mobile rolled out two controversial changes in April. The first halved the limit on device promos per account to two from four. This was rescinded in May.

The second change blocked most free lines from getting device discounts. That, too, was quickly amended to make an exception for long-time customers.

We polled our readers on what prompted this sudden corporate change of heart. The responses suggest the carrier is losing ground with consumers.

Backfiring


Of the 505 respondents, 278 (55%) thought T-Mobile was outright losing customers because of the changes. 165 (33%) theorized the stingy promo limit was driving potential switchers straight into the arms of rivals.

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Only an optimistic 62 (12%) weren't skeptical of the company and believed that it actually listened to feedback.

Why did T-Mobile revert the changes?
512 Votes

Not taking chances


After a golden era of impressive growth, T-Mobile's momentum is slowing down. Whether that's due to broader market conditions or user antipathy toward cash-grab decisions isn't known.

But with fewer subscribers joining and more customers leaving than before, the carrier is in a precarious position. If April's policy tweaks exacerbated those numbers, the company was wise to reverse course.

Fighting back


T-Mobile may have one of the best networks in the US, but it can't keep leveraging that advantage to chip away at customer value. Subscribers might tolerate one or two unfavorable changes, but they are unlikely to stick around if that becomes a pattern.

Granted, the company is no longer the scrappy underdog, and being top dog means it can afford to be bolder with its experiments. However, if Verizon's disregard for how much customers are willing to bear is any sign, T-Mobile should avoid getting too complacent.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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