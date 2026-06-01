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Apple’s foldable iPhone may offer monstrous performance thanks to this rumored feature

The foldable iPhone Ultra could be the best foldable for mobile gaming and other heavy tasks.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Apple iPhone Foldables
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Rendering of the vapor chamber inside the iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro was the first Apple smartphone featuring a vapor chamber. | Image by Apple
Apple may be preparing to solve one of the more annoying issues with many foldable phones. Despite their big displays, those devices often rely on thermal throttling to keep cooling under control, but the iPhone Ultra may have something else on board.

The iPhone Ultra may feature a vapor chamber cooling


Apple may add vapor chamber cooling to its first foldable iPhone despite the rumored thin chassis. The information was shared (source in Chinese) by Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who said that the device will have “quite impressive” thermal performance.

The company is claimed to be “really going all out” with the thermal engineering of the upcoming foldable. This is a notable addition, considering that Apple may sacrifice several key features, such as Face ID, telephoto camera, and MagSafe support, because of the thin design of the iPhone Ultra.

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Making it in September



One of the few unanswered questions about Apple’s foldable is whether it will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in September, or if it’ll come to the market a bit later. Fixed Focus Digital claims that the pre-assembly manufacturing processes are under pressure, and the production ramp-up is meeting difficulties.

Regardless of those, the original launch schedule is still holding, which means we’re likely to get the device on time. The leaker also teased they have more positive news to share tomorrow.

A surprising addition


We’ve heard about the possibility that the iPhone Ultra features a vapor chamber only once before. At the time, it was said that Apple would use the same cooling system it utilized for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to help boost the foldable’s performance.

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Apple won’t be the first brand to use a vapor chamber on a foldable, but that’s a feature other companies have stopped using. Samsung added a vapor chamber to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but then decided against it for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

That didn’t really affect the performance, though. In our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Rad found that Samsung delivered on its promise to offer a great gaming phone with its foldable. However, a year later, in the review of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, he discovered the performance was not really that different from what the Galaxy S25 offered, despite the considerable throttling.

Good news for the iPhone Air 2


If Apple manages to pack a vapor chamber inside the iPhone Ultra, I’d bet that the iPhone Air 2 will also get one. That could solve one of the less important drawbacks of both models. I’d still prefer a third camera or a larger battery, but I’m not a mobile gamer.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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