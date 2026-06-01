AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
Verizon receives recognition from Gartner.
Verizon might be the best choice for enterprise customers. | Image by NPR
Verizon has a legitimate cause to celebrate. Research firm Gartner has crowned the carrier a "Leader" in the Managed IoT Connectivity Services category. This marks the third time Verizon has taken home that title this year.
Whether Verizon is living up to the expectations of household customers remains an open question, but it's undeniably bringing its A-game to the enterprise sector.
The company secured its Leader status in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. This victory completes a trifecta, following identical accolades in this year's 4G and 5G Private Mobile Services and Global WAN categories.
Notably, Verizon was the only US-based provider to be named a Leader in all three reports for the second straight year. It must be doing something right.
Verizon notched the win after Gartner's thorough evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
The company was especially praised for its comprehensive IoT portfolio, including AI-powered SaaS, advanced eSIM orchestration, global networking, and secure device management.
What makes Verizon's victory more impressive is the timing. As AI rapidly reshapes how corporate systems and processes function, Verizon has stepped up to provide the seamless integration businesses desperately need.
Getting down to business
Verizon notches another win. | Image by Gartner
Whether Verizon is living up to the expectations of household customers remains an open question, but it's undeniably bringing its A-game to the enterprise sector.
The company secured its Leader status in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. This victory completes a trifecta, following identical accolades in this year's 4G and 5G Private Mobile Services and Global WAN categories.
Notably, Verizon was the only US-based provider to be named a Leader in all three reports for the second straight year. It must be doing something right.
Standing out in changing times
Verizon notched the win after Gartner's thorough evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
The company was especially praised for its comprehensive IoT portfolio, including AI-powered SaaS, advanced eSIM orchestration, global networking, and secure device management.
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What does the win say about Verizon?
Competitive flex
In this hyper-competitive market, carriers need to stack every win they can get to outshine their rivals.
To be fair to AT&T, it also landed a spot as a Leader in the same Managed IoT report, so Verizon isn't entirely alone in the winner's circle.
As for T-Mobile, while the company wasn't recognized individually, its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, was. So, there's always that.
Decision time for business customers
Shopping for consumer wireless plans is a headache as it is, so imagine the turmoil business owners go through when scaling their infrastructure. However, with Verizon shining bright across the board two years in a row, perhaps the decision shouldn't be that tough to make.
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