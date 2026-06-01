AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak

Verizon has taken home that

Getting down to business



Whether Verizon is living up to the expectations of household customers remains an open question, but it's undeniably bringing its A-game to the enterprise sector.



The company secured its Leader status in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. This victory completes a trifecta, following identical accolades in this year's



Notably, Verizon was the only US-based provider to be named a Leader in all three reports for the second straight year. It must be doing something right.

Standing out in changing times

Verizon notched the win after Gartner's thorough evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.



The company was especially praised for its comprehensive IoT portfolio, including AI-powered SaaS, advanced eSIM orchestration, global networking, and secure device management.



Recommended For You Verizon 's victory more impressive is the timing. As AI rapidly reshapes how corporate systems and processes function, Verizon has stepped up to provide the seamless integration businesses desperately need. Verizon has a legitimate cause to celebrate. Research firm Gartner has crowned the carrier a "Leader" in the Managed IoT Connectivity Services category. This marks the third timehas taken home that title this year.Whetheris living up to the expectations of household customers remains an open question, but it's undeniably bringing its A-game to the enterprise sector.The company secured its Leader status in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. This victory completes a trifecta, following identical accolades in this year's 4G and 5G Private Mobile Services and Global WAN categories.Notably,was the only US-based provider to be named a Leader in all three reports for the second straight year. It must be doing something right.notched the win after Gartner's thorough evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.The company was especially praised for its comprehensive IoT portfolio, including AI-powered SaaS, advanced eSIM orchestration, global networking, and secure device management.What makes's victory more impressive is the timing. As AI rapidly reshapes how corporate systems and processes function,has stepped up to provide the seamless integration businesses desperately need.





What does the win say about Verizon? It cares more about enterprise customers. It's the best choice for business customers. It's the best choice for converged solutions. DT and AT&T also won, so it means nothing. Vote 4 Votes

Competitive flex

In this hyper-competitive market, carriers need to stack every win they can get to outshine their rivals.



To be fair to Verizon isn't entirely alone in the winner's circle.



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Decision time for business customers In this hyper-competitive market, carriers need to stack every win they can get to outshine their rivals.To be fair to AT&T , it also landed a spot as a Leader in the same Managed IoT report, soisn't entirely alone in the winner's circle.As for T-Mobile , while the company wasn't recognized individually, its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, was. So, there's always that.



Shopping for consumer wireless plans is a headache as it is, so imagine the turmoil business owners go through when scaling their infrastructure. However, with Verizon shining bright across the board two years in a row, perhaps the decision shouldn't be that tough to make.