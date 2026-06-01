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AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak

Verizon receives recognition from Gartner.

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Anam Hamid
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verizon Gartner Magic Quadrant Managed IoT Connectivity Services Worldwide
Verizon might be the best choice for enterprise customers. | Image by NPR
Verizon has a legitimate cause to celebrate. Research firm Gartner has crowned the carrier a "Leader" in the Managed IoT Connectivity Services category. This marks the third time Verizon has taken home that title this year.

Getting down to business



Whether Verizon is living up to the expectations of household customers remains an open question, but it's undeniably bringing its A-game to the enterprise sector.

The company secured its Leader status in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services. This victory completes a trifecta, following identical accolades in this year's 4G and 5G Private Mobile Services and Global WAN categories.

Notably, Verizon was the only US-based provider to be named a Leader in all three reports for the second straight year. It must be doing something right.

Standing out in changing times


Verizon notched the win after Gartner's thorough evaluation of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

The company was especially praised for its comprehensive IoT portfolio, including AI-powered SaaS, advanced eSIM orchestration, global networking, and secure device management.

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What makes Verizon's victory more impressive is the timing. As AI rapidly reshapes how corporate systems and processes function, Verizon has stepped up to provide the seamless integration businesses desperately need.

What does the win say about Verizon?
4 Votes

Competitive flex


In this hyper-competitive market, carriers need to stack every win they can get to outshine their rivals.

To be fair to AT&T, it also landed a spot as a Leader in the same Managed IoT report, so Verizon isn't entirely alone in the winner's circle.

As for T-Mobile, while the company wasn't recognized individually, its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, was. So, there's always that.

Decision time for business customers


Shopping for consumer wireless plans is a headache as it is, so imagine the turmoil business owners go through when scaling their infrastructure. However, with Verizon shining bright across the board two years in a row, perhaps the decision shouldn't be that tough to make.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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