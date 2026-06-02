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Forget Samsung and OnePlus: This is the only phone I want to take photos on

The mission: an affordable flagship with a great camera. Can Xiaomi achieve it?

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Victor Hristov
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
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Xiaomi 17T Pro in blue
Xiaomi's new affordable flagship is all about the camera | Image by PhoneArena
Xiaomi changes things up this year. Its T series of phones were typically upper mid-range phones released later in the fall, but the new Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro have just launched much earlier, in June, and the price is also higher.

But this is not just a greedy price bump, not at all. I've been testing the Xiaomi 17T Pro in the past few days, and at 900 euro it undercuts traditional flagships while having an incredibly impressive camera system.

If that wasn't enough, the phone also comes with a sleek design, a massive battery and super-fast charging. Are there really any pitfalls here?


Table of Contents:

Xiaomi 17T Pro Design and Display

A brilliantly classical design


The Xiaomi 17T Pro doesn't stand out with anything specific, and it's not flashy in any way.

But that doesn't make its design any less good. It's well put together, finding a great balance of battery size and thickness, so it feels pleasingly light in the hand.

I love the blue shade our review unit comes in, and the back is matte, so it doesn't pick up fingerprint smudges easily.


There is only a power and a volume button on the right side, nothing else. And it features an aluminum body with a glass back and an IP68 water and dust protection rating, just like most other modern phones.



I love seeing such a rich unboxing experience. You easily get north of $100 worth of accessories you typically have to purchase separately.

Here is what's in the box:
  • Phone itself with pre-applied plastic screen protector
  • 100W Xiaomi charger with USB-A port
  • Charging cable
  • Protective Case
  • SIM tool
  • User manuals



The 6.8-inch OLED screen has tiny bezels and supports 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling and gaming.

Display Measurements:



In our lab tests, the Xiaomi 17T Pro hit excellent numbers, reaching nearly 3,500 nits of peak brightness when using a 20% white image. This puts the 17T Pro in the same category as much more expensive phones.

In completely opposite conditions of complete darkness, the 17T Pro can drop to 0.9 nits, which is another great showing, so the screen doesn't strain your eyes at night.

You also have an optical fingerprint scanner on board, which works accurately and unlocks the phone quickly, so I've had no issues using it.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Camera

A periscope camera is uncommon at this price


The big highlight of the 17T Pro is its powerful 5X periscope telephoto camera that beats the competition in this price range.

Sure, the main camera is not quite the giant 1-inch type sensor from the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, but it is actually the same size as what the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra use.

I'd argue that the real highlight here is not the technical specs — it's the Leica Natural color mode and image processing that steal the show.

Main camera




You can notice from the very first shot — Xiaomi is not afraid to show its character with deep filmic colors and pleasingly smooth detail.



The deeper shadows and less HDR-y look contribute to the real camera feel of this smartphone.



Look at the beautiful shade of green on this picture and compare it to the uninspiring, sligthly overexposed shot from the iPhone.


Deeper shadows and more contrast make the Xiaomi photo more memorable.

Portrait mode



Portrait mode also does a brilliant job bringing that filmic look to human faces.

Zoom Quality




The 5X telephoto camera brings an excellent amount of detail, perfectly comparable with the more expensive iPhone picture, but the colors are moodier. Of course, you can always go with the Vibrant mode if you prefer more traditional smartphone colors on the Xiaomi. 

Ultra-wide





The ultra-wide camera features a similar approach to color, exposure and contrast as the others.

Selfies



Both phones look very similar with selfies, I'd call this round a draw.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Performance & Benchmarks

A powerful Mediatek chip inside (but not quite flagship grade)


The 17T Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 coupled with 12GB of RAM. This is a high-end chip that ensures fast and smooth performance and exceptional graphics.

Let's take a deeper look.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro2903
Xiaomi 17 Ultra3525
OnePlus 153493
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3753
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro9145
Xiaomi 17 Ultra10545
OnePlus 1510692
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra11259
View all

Geekbench 6: A high single-core score is what makes your phone feel snappy during everyday tasks like opening apps, typing and browsing. The multi-core score matters most when doing heavier work like video editing or gaming.

While daily performance of the Xiaomi 17T Pro was absolutely flawless, its pure CPU performance was noticeably behind the competition in Geekbench.

AI-QuantizedHigher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro1753
OnePlus 155370
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra6242
View all

AI Quantized: This test measures how efficiently your phone’s 'brain' handles AI tasks, ensuring that features like live translation and smart photo editing feel instant and fluid without draining your battery.

We still mostly rely on online chatbots for most of our AI use, but on-device AI is also important, and we've seen other phone makers prioritize this. Xiaomi, however, clearly hasn't on the 17T Pro and you can tell by this score.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro6363
Xiaomi 17 Ultra6305
OnePlus 155328
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra7801
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro3377
Xiaomi 17 Ultra3899
OnePlus 155110
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3741
View all
Wild Life Extreme is a heavy graphics workload used to measure a device's sustained GPU performance and thermal throttling. It uses older mobile rendering techniques and is friendly to older or lower-end mobile devices.

On the older Wild Life Extreme test, the Xiaomi performed slightly below the competition.

3DMark Steel Nomad Light(High)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro2476
Xiaomi 17 Ultra2557
OnePlus 152715
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra2761
3DMark Steel Nomad Light(Low)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro1871
Xiaomi 17 Ultra1775
OnePlus 151107
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra1498
View all

Steel Nomad Light Stress Test: Measures your phone’s "gaming stamina" by comparing its peak speed (High) against its throttled speed after it heats up (Low), revealing whether your performance will stay smooth or start lagging during a long session.

The 17T Pro served me a surprise in the Steel Nomad stress test as its cooling proved particularly efficient. Its "low" score beat all of the competition here.

3DMark Solar Bay Extreme(High)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro1132
Xiaomi 17 Ultra1181
OnePlus 151406
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra1245
3DMark Solar Bay Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro837
Xiaomi 17 Ultra919
OnePlus 15837
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra834
View all
This measures Ray Tracing performance because this advanced technology creates the hyper-realistic reflections and shadows found in next-gen titles like Arena Breakout. Even if you don't play games with ray tracing, a high score here means your phone has a "best-in-class" cooling system.

The Xiaomi performed very well on the extremely demanding Solar Bay Extreme ray tracing benchmark, on par with the OnePlus 15 and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Storage speed


The base version of the 17T Pro comes with 256GB of the latest UFS 4.1 storage and there is no microSD card support here.

Random Read(MB/s)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro36
OnePlus 1544
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra92
Random Write(MB/s)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro49
OnePlus 15120
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra100.60
Sequential Read(MB/s)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro742
OnePlus 151640
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra2440
Sequential Write(MB/s)Higher is better
Xiaomi 17T Pro836
OnePlus 151310
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra1430
View all

Storage tests measure how quickly your phone can move data. Random read and write show how fast your phone can find and move thousands of tiny, scattered files. This is the most important metric for an average user because it’s what happens when you open an app, check your notifications, or search through your photo gallery. Sequential read and write measure the speed of moving one giant, continuous file. You’ll notice this when you are saving a 4K video you just recorded or downloading a massive game update.

Despite the newer storage type, I got slower read and write speeds compared to other popular phones like the OnePlus 15 and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Software




The Xiaomi 17T Pro comes with Hyper OS 3.0 on top of Android 16.

Xiaomi promises five years of major OS updates and six years of security updates, not quite on par with Samsung and Google, but not too bad either.

Xiaomi's take on Android borrows some inspiration from iOS, especially with that borrowed look of the control center, but that is common among Chinese phones. I also find the interface a bit too simplistic and not quite as modern-looking as One UI or iOS.

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One missing feature from typical Android builds is the double-click to open the camera app, which I have gotten used to on other devices.

Xiaomi also includes a few of its own takes on fundamental apps like the Mi Browser. I tried using some of those apps, but kept bumping into some issues with trendy features. For example, AI summaries in the Mi Browser just refused to work in my testing. 

Xiaomi 17T Pro Battery

Beating mainstream rivals easily



The 17T Pro comes equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Compared to rivals from Samsung, which typically come with a 5,000mAh cell, Xiaomi offers a 40% larger battery. Impressive.

After using the phone for a few days, I can confirm that battery life is indeed remarkable here and I was able to get two days of use between charges.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Xiaomi 17T Pro
7000 mAh
 9h 43min 27h 14min 14h 14min 5h 51min
Xiaomi 17 Ultra
6800 mAh
 9h 2min 22h 39min 14h 9min 7h 10min
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 10h 44min 30h 6min 12h 37min 14h 16min
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000 mAh
 7h 53min 20h 10min 9h 54min 11h 49min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Xiaomi 17T Pro
7000 mAh
 Untested Untested Untested Untested
Xiaomi 17 Ultra
6800 mAh
 1h 10min Untested 77% Untested
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 0h 45min 1h 52min 68% 21%
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000 mAh
 0h 49min Untested 78% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

The phone performs admirably on our in-house battery tests as well. On our web browsing test, the Xiaomi impresses with over 27 hours, beating the Galaxy S26 Ultra by more than 7 hours.

But what I was most impressed by was the 14 hours of non-stop YouTube video streaming, one of the best scores we have ever seen in our test.

Overall, we estimate a screen time of nearly 10 hours from the Xiaomi 17T Pro (of course, that will depend on your usage).



Equally impressive is the 100W wired charging speed. As usual, you need Xiaomi's proprietary charger to hit those high speeds and thankfully that charger comes included in the box.

A full charge takes around 1 hour, great considering the big battery size.

The phone also supports 50W wireless charging, which again is faster than most rivals. We have to mention there are Qi2 magnets here, though.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Audio Quality and Haptics


One area where we expected a bit more was the loudspeakers. They get quite loud, but lower frequencies are missing, and this results in flat sound that lacks depth and clarity compared to the best phones out there.

Still, considering its price point, the 17T Pro performed on par with expectations, it's just that it beat those expectations in so many other areas.

There is no 3.5mm headphone jack, not a surprise, but worth mentioning.

Haptics, on the other hand, feel nice and tight, without feeling too buzzy.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Specs


And here is an overview of the Xiaomi 17T Pro specs:

Xiaomi 17T Pro
Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Xiaomi 17T Pro Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Design
Dimensions
162.2 x 77.5 x 8.25 (~11.11 mm with camera bump) 162.9 x 77.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight
219.0 g 230.0 g
Display
Size
6.8-inch 6.9-inch
Type
AMOLED, 144Hz AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.1)
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB 		12GB/512GB (UFS 4.1)
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB
Battery
Type
7000 mAh 6800 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 100.0W
Wireless: 50.0W 		Wired: 90.0W
Wireless: 50.0W
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.31"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		50 MP
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1"
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 15 mm
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 14 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope)
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F3.0
Focal Length: 115 mm
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope)
Optical zoom: 4.2x
Aperture size: F2.4/F3.0
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm
Fourth camera
ToF 3D depth sensing
Front
32 MP 50 MP
See the full Xiaomi 17T Pro vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


 

Should you buy it?



The Xiaomi 17T Pro is excellent value in the context of 2026.

Its unique camera system produces beautiful pictures that enthusiasts will appreciate, and it has the beautiful design, long battery life, and fast charging to go along with that.

So what's the competition?

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Plus model is the closest alternative, coming at a similar price (after the discounts). It comes with a more refined One UI software, but much more modest battery life and the camera experience on the Xiaomi is just next level. The Galaxy S26 Ultra costs 1,050 euro, which is notably higher than the Xiaomi 17T Pro, and while it's a better fit, I'd argue that camera lovers might still prefer the Xiaomi phones for its filmic, almost artistic-looking photos.

Another strong alternative is the OnePlus 15, which is now sold at a slightly cheaper price than the Xiaomi. It offers a similarly excellent battery life and charging speeds, but I'd argue that Xiaomi wins the camera battle on that front. The OnePlus seems to have slightly more refined software with less aggressive power management (that can surprisingly still affect many common apps).

For my time with the phone, I'm really impressed with its photography capabilities, and if you are looking for more than just your typical "smartphone photos", the Xiaomi will definitely not disappoint.

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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