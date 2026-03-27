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iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades

Here's what the rumors are saying so far about the iPhone 18 and the upgrades it may bring.

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iPhone 17.
The iPhone 17. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is reportedly splitting its iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro releases this time around. The base iPhone 18 is expected in the spring of 2027, while the Pro-branded models are said to come in the fall of 2026, accompanied by Apple's first foldable iPhone

There have been new rumors about the iPhone 18, though, and some of the things we expected earlier may be changing. Here's what we've heard so far about the base iPhone 18

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Dynamic Island may remain the same as iPhone 17 


For months, we've had exciting rumors about Apple shrinking the Dynamic Island for the next generation of iPhones. Cupertino was said to have been able to fit some Face ID sensors under the display to achieve a smaller cutout, but recent rumors are, unfortunately, not backing this one up. 


Reportedly, Apple is using the same molds as the iPhone 17 for the next models, including the iPhone 18, which means the anticipated earlier shrinkage of the element is not happening this time around. Rumor has it that Apple has cancelled the idea. So, we expect an incremental upgrade to the iPhone 18 display.

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RAM boost 


Rumor has it that Apple is finally equipping the base iPhone 18 with more RAM. Some reports indicate we can expect 12 GB of RAM on the device, which would match the Pro-branded models and be a noticeable upgrade from the 8 GB on the iPhone 17

This would be done with Apple Intelligence features in mind. Apple is expected to roll out more sophisticated AI features and revamp Siri with iOS 27, and those tasks would need more RAM to process efficiently. 

With 12 GB of RAM, multitasking should be a breeze, and the OS should run even more smoothly. 

A20 chip with a serious speed upgrade


The iPhone 18 is expected to come with Apple's A20 processor. The chip is said to be built on a 2 nm process, which would make it faster and more efficient. According to reports, the A20 may be about 15% faster than the A19, which is the chip in the iPhone 17. The A20 is also said to use 30% less power than the A19. Both of these are serious upgrades, which would translate into faster performance and longer battery life. 

The 2 nm process means smaller transistors will be used for the chip, and the phone should run cooler, which would also ensure there won't be throttling under heavy processing loads.

Camera Control button may get simplified 



Apple is also said to be working on some modifications for the Camera Control button on the iPhone 18. The button was first introduced with the iPhone 16. With the 18, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly swapping touch and haptic feedback for pressure-based input, which we've seen in competitors. 

This change would help reduce accidental swipes. It should also ensure the button keeps its functionality while having a simpler design. This should also help by lowering manufacturing costs, which, in this economic climate, is more than welcome as it can help keep pricing steady without compromising much. 

First-party 5G chip 


The iPhone 18 is said to come with Apple's C2 modem for 5G connectivity. The C2 is a successor to the C1 chip that debuted with the iPhone 16e. Replacing Qualcomm's chip with a first-party one would help Apple boost connectivity and efficiency, while also reducing its reliance on other companies for hardware components. 

The C2 modem may support mmWave speeds. Also, Apple's chip is said to be more power-efficient than Qualcomm's take, as Apple can integrate it better with the software of the iPhone. You can expect improved battery life and stronger 5G on the iPhone 18, thanks to this change. 

Apple Intelligence and contextual Siri



The iPhone 18 is going to debut with iOS 27. Rumor has it that iOS 27 is finally the operating system where we see Apple catch up with the competition in AI features, as well as bring the long-promised huge upgrade to Siri. According to reports, Siri in iOS 27 is getting its own standalone app, which would resemble the Messages app and allow you to enter previous conversations. 

Also, Siri will be getting the ability to handle tasks in other apps. Another report indicates that Siri would also be able to integrate with other AI chatbots and hand questions to them as well. Apart from that, Siri's upgrade would reportedly be based on Gemini AI.

Spring 2027 release 


Apple is reportedly splitting its iPhone 18 release this time around. The iPhone 18 is reportedly coming in the spring of 2027, accompanied by an iPhone Air 2 or even an iPhone 18 Plus, according to some rumors. Of course, Apple may choose to release the entire lineup in the fall of 2026, so nothing is confirmed just yet. 

The iPhone 18 is not expected to bring changes on all fronts, but the things that the iPhone 17's already doing right should remain, including the ProMotion display, MagSafe support, and great design. With the more powerful internals and the Siri upgrades, the iPhone 18 may prove to be a notable upgrade nonetheless. Especially if Apple, as rumors claim, can retain the same pricing in a market that's raising prices across the board. 

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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