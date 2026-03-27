iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades

iPhone 18





There have been new rumors about the iPhone 18 , though, and some of the things we expected earlier may be changing. Here's what we've heard so far about the base iPhone 18 .



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Dynamic Island may remain the same as iPhone 17





For months, we've had exciting rumors about Apple shrinking the Dynamic Island for the next generation of iPhones. Cupertino was said to have been able to fit some Face ID sensors under the display to achieve a smaller cutout, but recent rumors are, unfortunately, not backing this one up.









iPhone 18 , which means the anticipated earlier shrinkage of the element iPhone 18 display. Reportedly, Apple is using the same molds as the iPhone 17 for the next models, including the, which means the anticipated earlier shrinkage of the element is not happening this time around . Rumor has it that Apple has cancelled the idea. So, we expect an incremental upgrade to thedisplay.



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RAM boost





Rumor has it that Apple is finally equipping the base iPhone 18 with more RAM. Some reports indicate we can expect 12 GB of RAM on the device, which would match the Pro-branded models and be a noticeable upgrade from the 8 GB on the iPhone 17 .





This would be done with Apple Intelligence features in mind. Apple is expected to roll out more sophisticated AI features and revamp Siri with iOS 27, and those tasks would need more RAM to process efficiently.





With 12 GB of RAM, multitasking should be a breeze, and the OS should run even more smoothly.





A20 chip with a serious speed upgrade





iPhone 18 is expected to come with Apple's A20 processor. The chip is said to be built on a 2 nm process, which would make it faster and more efficient. According to reports, the A20 may be about 15% faster than the A19, which is the chip in the iPhone 17 . Theis expected to come with Apple's A20 processor. The chip is said to be built on a 2 nm process, which would make it faster and more efficient. According to reports, the A20 may be about 15% faster than the A19, which is the chip in the The A20 is also said to use 30% less power than the A19 . Both of these are serious upgrades, which would translate into faster performance and longer battery life.





The 2 nm process means smaller transistors will be used for the chip, and the phone should run cooler, which would also ensure there won't be throttling under heavy processing loads.

Camera Control button may get simplified









iPhone 18 . The button was first introduced with the Apple is also said to be working on some modifications for the Camera Control button on the. The button was first introduced with the iPhone 16 . With the 18, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly swapping touch and haptic feedback for pressure-based input , which we've seen in competitors.





This change would help reduce accidental swipes. It should also ensure the button keeps its functionality while having a simpler design. This should also help by lowering manufacturing costs, which, in this economic climate, is more than welcome as it can help keep pricing steady without compromising much.





First-party 5G chip





iPhone 18 is said to come with Theis said to come with Apple's C2 modem for 5G connectivity . The C2 is a successor to the C1 chip that debuted with the iPhone 16e . Replacing Qualcomm's chip with a first-party one would help Apple boost connectivity and efficiency, while also reducing its reliance on other companies for hardware components.





The C2 modem may support mmWave speeds. Also, Apple's chip is said to be more power-efficient than Qualcomm's take, as Apple can integrate it better with the software of the iPhone. You can expect improved battery life and stronger 5G on the iPhone 18 , thanks to this change.





Apple Intelligence and contextual Siri









iPhone 18 is going to debut with iOS 27. Rumor has it that iOS 27 is finally the operating system where we see Apple catch up with the competition in AI features, as well as bring the long-promised huge upgrade to Siri. According to reports, Theis going to debut with iOS 27. Rumor has it that iOS 27 is finally the operating system where we see Apple catch up with the competition in AI features, as well as bring the long-promised huge upgrade to Siri. According to reports, Siri in iOS 27 is getting its own standalone app , which would resemble the Messages app and allow you to enter previous conversations.









Spring 2027 release





iPhone 18 release this time around. The iPhone 18 is reportedly coming in the spring of 2027, accompanied by an iPhone 18 Plus, Apple is reportedly splitting itsrelease this time around. Theis reportedly coming in the spring of 2027, accompanied by an iPhone Air 2 or even anPlus, according to some rumors . Of course, Apple may choose to release the entire lineup in the fall of 2026, so nothing is confirmed just yet.





The iPhone 18 is not expected to bring changes on all fronts, but the things that the iPhone 17 's already doing right should remain, including the ProMotion display, MagSafe support, and great design. With the more powerful internals and the Siri upgrades, the iPhone 18 may prove to be a notable upgrade nonetheless. Especially if Apple, as rumors claim, can retain the same pricing in a market that's raising prices across the board.