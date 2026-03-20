The iPhone 18 lineup could include the shocking comeback of a model that appeared dead
Apple may have an extra iPhone 18 model coming, and you’d be right to wonder why.
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Is the iPhone 16 Plus getting a sequel? | Image by PhoneArena
Apple’s iPhone lineup has been a series of hits and misses over the last few years. While its base and Pro models were successful, the iPhone mini and the iPhone Plus didn’t sell well. That’s why the company discontinued them and launched the iPhone Air, which didn’t fare much better. Now, it appears that Apple may return to some of its past ideas.
Apple may launch two devices alongside the base iPhone 18 model in March next year, but those could include a massive surprise. Apple analyst Tim Long said in a research note seen by MacRumors that the company will launch a lower-end iPhone 18e and either an iPhone 18 Plus or an iPhone Air 2.
Another intriguing part of the report is that Apple may launch the iPhone Fold in December this year. That would come a few months after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are expected in September. The change would be similar to the schedule of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were launched several months before the iPhone X, back in 2017.
On the other hand, some reports have claimed that the iPhone Air sold even worse than the iPhone 16 Plus. Other sources have said that the iPhone Air was either a one-off model or it will be released irregularly, similar to the iPhone SE. That could explain the return of the Plus, though we haven’t heard about such a model before.
Considering nobody else has ever mentioned a possible comeback for the iPhone Plus, I think the chance of that happening is slim. Even with Apple’s new release strategy, it wouldn’t make sense to return to a concept that was already underwhelming.
Apple may launch an iPhone 18 Plus
Apple may launch two devices alongside the base iPhone 18 model in March next year, but those could include a massive surprise. Apple analyst Tim Long said in a research note seen by MacRumors that the company will launch a lower-end iPhone 18e and either an iPhone 18 Plus or an iPhone Air 2.
That’s the first time anyone has mentioned the possibility of an iPhone 18 Plus launch. It is not clear whether Long is just speculating or basing the claim on information from his supply chain sources. That’s also in conflict with earlier rumors about Apple developing a revamped version of the iPhone Air.
iPhone Fold may be late
The iPhone 16 Plus was replaced by the iPhone Air. | Image by PhoneArena
Another intriguing part of the report is that Apple may launch the iPhone Fold in December this year. That would come a few months after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are expected in September. The change would be similar to the schedule of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were launched several months before the iPhone X, back in 2017.
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If Apple launches an iPhone 18 Plus, that would be a surprising comeback for one of its least popular models. The company sold iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 16 Plus after the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini failed to attract significant attention.
Do you think an iPhone 18 Plus is going to sell well?
On the other hand, some reports have claimed that the iPhone Air sold even worse than the iPhone 16 Plus. Other sources have said that the iPhone Air was either a one-off model or it will be released irregularly, similar to the iPhone SE. That could explain the return of the Plus, though we haven’t heard about such a model before.
Don’t hold your breath
Considering nobody else has ever mentioned a possible comeback for the iPhone Plus, I think the chance of that happening is slim. Even with Apple’s new release strategy, it wouldn’t make sense to return to a concept that was already underwhelming.
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