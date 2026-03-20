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The iPhone 18 lineup could include the shocking comeback of a model that appeared dead

Apple may have an extra iPhone 18 model coming, and you’d be right to wonder why.

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An iPhone 16 Plus in the hand of a man with its back facing the camera.
Is the iPhone 16 Plus getting a sequel? | Image by PhoneArena
Apple’s iPhone lineup has been a series of hits and misses over the last few years. While its base and Pro models were successful, the iPhone mini and the iPhone Plus didn’t sell well. That’s why the company discontinued them and launched the iPhone Air, which didn’t fare much better. Now, it appears that Apple may return to some of its past ideas.

Apple may launch an iPhone 18 Plus


Apple may launch two devices alongside the base iPhone 18 model in March next year, but those could include a massive surprise. Apple analyst Tim Long said in a research note seen by MacRumors that the company will launch a lower-end iPhone 18e and either an iPhone 18 Plus or an iPhone Air 2.

That’s the first time anyone has mentioned the possibility of an iPhone 18 Plus launch. It is not clear whether Long is just speculating or basing the claim on information from his supply chain sources. That’s also in conflict with earlier rumors about Apple developing a revamped version of the iPhone Air.

iPhone Fold may be late



Another intriguing part of the report is that Apple may launch the iPhone Fold in December this year. That would come a few months after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which are expected in September. The change would be similar to the schedule of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were launched several months before the iPhone X, back in 2017.

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If Apple launches an iPhone 18 Plus, that would be a surprising comeback for one of its least popular models. The company sold iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 16 Plus after the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini failed to attract significant attention. 

Do you think an iPhone 18 Plus is going to sell well?
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On the other hand, some reports have claimed that the iPhone Air sold even worse than the iPhone 16 Plus. Other sources have said that the iPhone Air was either a one-off model or it will be released irregularly, similar to the iPhone SE. That could explain the return of the Plus, though we haven’t heard about such a model before.

Don’t hold your breath


Considering nobody else has ever mentioned a possible comeback for the iPhone Plus, I think the chance of that happening is slim. Even with Apple’s new release strategy, it wouldn’t make sense to return to a concept that was already underwhelming.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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