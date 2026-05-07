Huawei's new Watch Fit 5 Pro is a 3,000-nit powerhouse – and it's not the only surprise





Huawei Watch Fit 5 series is official

The Watch Fit 5 Pro is the flagship model in the lineup. The timepiece features a stunning 1.92-inch 2.5D sapphire glass display that stays vivid even in bright sunlight. It supports up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.





The white Pro edition even comes with "Aerospace-Grade Nanoceramic Metal" for a super tough but premium feel. The Watch Fit 5 Pro is available in Orange, White, and Black colors, while the Fit 5 comes in five hues: Silver, Purple, White, Black, and Green.





Workout with the Huawei Watch Fit 5 is taken to the next level









Huawei is taking smartwatch workout monitoring up a notch with a new Mini-Workout mode. It's designed for busy schedules with a fun twist: an interactive panda watchface that guides you through quick workout sessions.



Recommended For You

These workout sessions can be from 30 seconds to several minutes.





If you're the outdoorsy type, the Huawei Watch Fit 5 series detects your cycling and displays real-time power and cadence. The Pro also takes things up a notch by offering in-depth support for activities such as Trail Run mode with segment-based navigation, elevation trends, and estimated arrival time.





There's also a Golf Mode with maps for 17,000 courses.





Proactive health monitoring





The new smartwatch lineup is also focusing on proactive health monitoring. The timepieces come with a focus on your cardiovascular health and women's health.





You also get improved sleep features like sleep breathing awareness and nap tracking. Both smartwatches also come with a-fib analysis, while the Pro also has an ECG app and arterial stiffness detection.





A temperature sensor supports women's health by helping you track trends and predict periods, ovulation days, and cycles.





Battery life





Both smartwatches come with exceptional battery life powered by silicon-carbon tech. You can enjoy up to 10 days of battery life under light use and 7 days under regular use.

Huawei Watch Fit 5 series specifications









Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro specs:

1.92-inch AMOLED screen, 3000 nits peak brightness, 83% screen-to-body ratio

Sapphire glass, Titanium alloy bezel

ECG readings, SpO2, Arterial stiffness detection, Temperature sensor, HRV tracking

Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis

High altitude adaptation

Mini workouts (on watch face)

40-meter free diving support

Silicon-carbon battery, Wireless charging

Sleep breathing awareness

Huawei Watch Fit 5 specs:

1.82 AMOLED screen, 2,500 nits peak brightness

Aluminum frame

Silicon-carbon battery

5 ATM water resistance

A-fib analysis, SpO2, Heart rate, stress monitoring

Sleep tracking with Sleep Breathing awareness

Women's health management with temperature sensor

Mini workouts





What's the must-have feature in a modern smartwatch? Extreme brightness Advanced health: ECG and arterial stiffness detection Silicon-carbon tech for 10+ days of battery life Sapphire glass and premium materials Vote 27 Votes

Diamonds and racing gear









The Fit smartwatches aren't all that Huawei announced during the event. The company also introduced a few other impressive gadgets.





For one, we have the Watch GT Runner 2. This is a professional smartwatch made in a collaboration with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge. The device is built for speed and offers deep data for serious runners.





You can enjoy features like a single run performance index and a training camp dacshboard.





Huawei also collaborated with designer Francesca Amfitheatrof to create the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Spring Edition. This exceptionally gorgeous timepiece incorporates 99 natural diamonds and sapphire crystal.





It's actually more like a piece of jewelry that also shows the time, if you ask me.





World's thinnest table: the Huawei MatePad Pro Max





Huawei also announced the Huawei MatePad Pro Max. The company calls the device the thinnest and lightest flagship tablet, and for a reason: it is only 4.7 mm thin and weighs just 499 g.





The tablet comes with a 13.2-inch OLED "PaperMatte" display and supports PC-level productivity and creativity features.





Pricing and availability





All these wearables work with both iPhone and Android phones





Here's how the pricing looks:

Watch Fit 5: £159.99

Watch Fit 5 Pro: £249.99 (If you buy before June 21, you get a £30 discount and a free Scale 3!)

Watch GT Runner 2: Starts at £349.99

MatePad Pro Max: Starts at £999.99

Ultimate Design Spring Edition: £3,499.99



The Fit 5 series is available starting from May 7.





There's something fancy for everyone





In my opinion, this is quite an impressive launch. There's something for every type of person here. I especially love the mini-workout feature, which, for someone like me, is the right way to do exercise (brief sessions for a busy schedule).





The diamond watch is also very impressive, and the super-thin tablet is definitely attracting my attention as well.





Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible