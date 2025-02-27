Gemini AI: everything you need to know

GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Your journey into AI may be just starting, but you'll find yourself asking (rather sooner than later): what is Gemini AI?

Today, we've got so many artificial intelligence platforms, apps, and tools to play around with: be it OpenAI's ChatGPT, or Elon Musk's Grok. Some of your friends could be already using rivals like Claude, DeepSeek, or Meta's Llama AI experience.

These are all pretty interesting options, but here we'll talk about Gemini AI.

What is Google Gemini



Gemini AI is Google's advanced artificial intelligence model designed to understand and generate human-like text, images, code, and more.

Gemini is a multimodal AI. What does this mean? Well, it can process and combine different types of information, such as text, images, audio, and video. It's not limited to just operating with text, for example.

The search engine giant developed Gemini to compete with other AI models (the aforementioned platforms and projects). Today, you can encounter Gemini in many places as it's integrated into products like Google Search and Workspace tools, or in Samsung's Galaxy phones. The Galaxy S25, for example, comes packed with Gemini AI.

Google's AI model is built using cutting-edge machine learning techniques, allowing it to reason, summarize, and generate creative content. Like any other software project, it too has different versions, upgrades and enhancements.

Gemini 1, launched in 2023, was the first version, while Gemini 1.5 introduced significant improvements in efficiency and memory handling. The model is optimized for tasks like code generation, data analysis, and AI-assisted writing, making it useful for developers and businesses. Gemini AI can also understand and respond to complex prompts, making it more interactive and context-aware.



At the end of 2024, came Gemini 2.0 – here, Google introduces AI "agents" that can reason, plan, and remember, acting more like a human assistant. The first version, Gemini 2.0 Flash, is twice as fast as its predecessor and improves coding, math, and problem-solving abilities.

So, what is Gemini AI used for – your call. Some use it to get inspiration for exotic Asian food recipes, some use it to summarize text and learn things faster; others try to plan their work week with it. It's up to you!

Google Gemini models



So, what is Gemini Pro AI? You might have already stumbled upon various Gemini 2.0 models – they are named differently, since they do different things… and are not priced the same.

For example, Gemini 2.0 Pro is an experimental model and delivers "the best coding performance" (hey, that's Google's claim) and can handle complex prompts with deep reasoning and world knowledge.

With a massive 2 million token context window, it excels at analyzing vast amounts of information.

A 2 million token context window means the AI model can process and remember up to 2 million words, symbols, or pieces of data at once when responding to a prompt. This is a huge amount compared to older AI models, which had much smaller limits.

For comparison, a typical book might have around 100,000 words, so this model could handle the equivalent of 20 books in a single request. This is useful for tasks that require analyzing long documents, understanding complex conversations, or handling detailed coding projects without losing track of earlier information.

Then, there's the Gemini 2.0 Flash that is presented as a powerful and widely available model optimized for high-speed, large-scale tasks. First introduced in 2024, it supports multimodal reasoning across massive datasets with a 1 million token context window. Developers have embraced it as a reliable, high-performance tool, and Google says it will soon include image generation and text-to-speech capabilities.

There's also Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, another experimental variant. While details are limited, it is designed to enhance advanced reasoning capabilities.

Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is the most cost-efficient model of the above, improving upon the previous 1.5 Flash version while maintaining speed and affordability. It offers a 1 million token context window and multimodal input, making it ideal for high-volume tasks, such as generating captions for thousands of images at a minimal cost.

How does Google Gemini compare to other LLMs?



There isn't a definitive, final answer to the question, since many people will use whatever is at their disposal, so many Samsung Galaxy users may say Gemini is indeed the best. Also, I suspect that people will grow accustomed to the AI agent they use the most with time, so subjectivity will be a grand factor here.

However, it's always great to check out some analysis of AI models, like the one from artificialanalysis.ai.

There are numerous charts and scoreboards, but let's check out the main highlights.

On the "Intelligence" front, Gemini is around the middle with 49 and 48 points, with only certain ChatGPT models and the Far East disruptor DeepSeek currently ahead of it:

A graph stacking several AI models against each other.
Image credit – artificialanalysis.ai


Next, it's "Speed" time and here, Google's Gemini is doing great, occupying second and third places, respectively. OpenAI's ChatGPT is once again ahead, and Meta's Llama is behind Google:

A graph stacking several AI models against each other.
Image credit – artificialanalysis.ai


In terms of price – hey, I'm sure you're wondering how much does Google Gemini cost – you'll be happy to know that Gemini 2.0 Flash is doing great, with the lowest USD price per 1M tokens (ChatGPT comes as the most expensive):

A graph stacking several AI models against each other.
Image credit – artificialanalysis.ai


Well, that's not too surprising, given that DeepSeek shook the AI world and triggered Nvidia's record-breaking $589 billion loss recently; Google had to answer.

What can Google Gemini do?



Next, we should see what can Google Gemini do and how does Gemini work.

In a word, Google Gemini AI is designed to make everyday tasks on your smartphone or tablet:

  • Faster
  • Smarter
  • Funnier

It can help you draft emails, summarize long articles, or even generate creative captions for your social media posts (if you're struggling). If you're editing a photo, Gemini AI can suggest improvements or remove unwanted objects seamlessly. You've seen it: many phone brands now offer some sort of "magic AI eraser" in their Photo apps.

But that's not the end of it. Need help with homework? AI in theory can solve math problems step by step (although, in its early days, AI failed spectacularly with the simplest of the simplest math tasks) or translate text in real time, making it a powerful tool for students and professionals alike.

If you're abroad and don't know the language, AI translators can come handy, so instead of panicking, give it a try next time!

Behind the scenes, Gemini AI works by processing large amounts of text, images, and even voice inputs using advanced machine learning. It understands context, remembers relevant details, and improves responses based on what you're asking.

For example, if you're planning a trip, it can pull up weather forecasts, suggest places to visit, and even help draft a packing list – all in one conversation. Its multimodal capabilities mean it can analyze both words and images, making it useful for tasks like identifying objects in photos or turning sketches into polished artwork.

Where is Google Gemini used?



You can rest assured that Google Gemini AI is integrated into many everyday apps and services – and it will be found in many more, as time goes by. The goal, according to Google, is to make it easier for you to get things done on your smartphone or tablet.

For example, on Android, it's built into the Google Assistant, helping you set reminders, send messages, or find information hands-free. The Gemini chatbot is available in the Gemini app, where you can ask questions, generate creative content, or even get coding help. Google Search also uses Gemini AI when you need some search engine answers.

Beyond that, Gemini AI is part of Google One, offering AI-powered tools like document summarization and advanced photo editing for subscribers.

It's also being developed for Google Astra, an upcoming AI-powered assistant designed to understand and interact in more natural ways. In Chrome, Gemini helps improve web browsing by summarizing articles or assisting with research.

So, are you Gemini-hooked already?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

