Apple might cut Qualcomm from the iPhone 18 Pro – your next 5G speeds could depend on it

Apple's rumored switch to its own C2 modem for the iPhone 18 Pro could finally give the company full control over 5G performance.

Apple is reportedly planning several changes for the iPhone 18 Pro models, which are expected to come in the fall of 2026. Now, a new rumor claims these phones may replace the Qualcomm modems with Apple's in-house C2 for 5G connectivity

Apple may replace Qualcomm's cellular modem with its own for the iPhone 18 Pro 


According to rumors, Apple is planning to ditch the Qualcomm cellular modems for its own C2 in the iPhone 18 Pro. That move could give Apple more control and help it save on costs. However, it also puts pressure on the Cupertino tech giant to resolve its C1's performance issues, and more specifically, the lack of 5G mmWave support. 

It seems that Apple is ready to aim to become the ultimate control freak over its flagship phones. A report from Bloomberg confirms that Apple is intending to abandon Qualcomm's cellular modems. 


For years, the Cupertino tech giant has used Qualcomm for cellular connectivity on iPhones. But, as you can probably tell, the company is looking for independence from external vendors and has been working towards this goal for years now. 

Reportedly, the iPhone 18 Pro will be the first premium device to use the second generation of Apple's own modem for cellular connectivity, the C2 modem. 

C1 is already out, powering the iPhone 16e 


The C2 is not the first Apple attempt at making an in-house modem for cellular connectivity. The first generation, the Apple C1, is in the iPhone 16e, Apple's mid-range phone. The C1 brings basic cellular connectivity, but unfortunately, it lacks some extra features that would be required for a Pro-branded iPhone. 

For one, the C1 offers efficient network performance but lags behind Qualcomm's modems in some areas. On top of that, it doesn't support the super-fast 5G mmWave connectivity. mmWave 5G delivers ultra-fast speed for 5G connectivity in urban environments. 

So, the Cupertino tech giant will have to bring things to the next level with the C2 if it wants it to be good enough for the iPhone 18 Pro. The thing is, the C2 will have to at least match what Qualcomm's modem offers, or hopefully even exceed it. 

Apparently, the transition to Apple's in-house modem won't be instant. First off, rumor has it that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will replace Qualcomm with Apple's modem. However, Apple will still be selling the iPhone 17, which uses a Qualcomm modem. 

On top of that, the base iPhone 18 model may be delayed until 2027, if the rumors about Apple's change in plans about iPhone launches are accurate. It's also likely that the iPhone 17e is going to arrive around the same time as the base iPhone 18

There's also the second-generation iPhone Air that may or may not happen next year. Right now, the iPhone Air is a part of the iPhone 17 series, but it's not clear if Apple is planning to bring another slim-chic phone next year. 

This pretty much means that you'll still have the option to choose an iPhone with Qualcomm's modem next year. But if Apple succeeds with the C2, that would confirm Apple's ambitions to make everything in-house and not use external vendors for major components in iPhones. 

Apple this, Apple that, Apple everything 


I'm a big fan of this strategy, honestly. I think the best way to achieve the ultimate performance is to design and control all the components - hardware and software - of phones. 

This way, Apple can fine-tune the hardware and software to ensure everything is as efficient as possible while ensuring smooth performance and power. So, I do hope Apple succeeds with the C2, and can't wait to see how it does. 
