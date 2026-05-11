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Amazon is making you a Galaxy Z Fold 7 offer (or two) you can't refuse

Probably the best book-style foldable around is on sale at probably the greatest discount you'll see at any point in the near future.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Deals Galaxy Z Series Foldables
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Isn't this just the loveliest folding mechanism you've ever seen? | Image by PhoneArena

You know how some of the best phones and tablets available in the US (and many other markets) have gotten more expensive of late to allow their manufacturers to keep up with the continuous rise of key component costs? Evidently, Amazon hasn't received that memo from the likes of Samsung and Motorola, not only keeping all the list prices of popular products such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Tab S11, and Moto G Power (2026) unchanged but also offering heftier and heftier discounts with (obviously) no strings attached.

The Z Fold 7 is a prime example (no pun intended) of a super-successful and very well-reviewed device made pricier by its maker and somehow cheaper and cheaper by Amazon at the same time. Yes, the e-commerce giant is selling probably the best foldable in the world at an even bigger discount than just last week in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$420 off (21%)
The ultra-powerful book-style Z Fold 7 is on sale at an irresistible $420 discount in a 256GB storage variant and three different color options. But Amazon's inventory is unlikely to last long at this price, so you'd better hurry!
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$420 off (20%)
Need more digital hoarding room? Amazon has you covered with an equally hefty $420 discount on a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 configuration... that recently got a price hike on Samsung's official US website. This crazy good deal is also unlikely to last long!
Buy at Amazon
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The more affordable variant is marked down by $420 from a regular price of $1,999.99 that has actually not budged on Samsung's official US website recently either, while if you think you need 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of just 256, you can slash $420 off a list price of $2,119.99 that the world's second-largest handset vendor has increased to a whopping $2,199.99 last month.


In short, what you need to understand is that you're looking at massive discounts on Amazon right now for every single available Galaxy Z Fold 7 model, and although a presumably improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely only a couple of months or so away from an official announcement, something tells me this deal will go unbeaten for the foreseeable future.

At these newly reduced prices, Samsung's book-style powerhouse with 8 and 6.5-inch screens in tow and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood is cheaper than the Motorola's Razr Fold will be when it finally goes on sale in the US later this week, as well as more affordable than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at the time of this writing. How could you possibly say no to this sizzling hot offer... if you like this type of foldable more than the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Razr Ultra (2025)?

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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