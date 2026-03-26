Apple might do the most un-Apple thing with Siri on iOS 27
Apple’s big Siri overhaul could let you personalize your iPhone in a very unusual way.
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Apple may open up Siri in a very un-Apple way this year. | Image by Apple
One thing that Apple barely does, especially with iOS and the iPhone, is give access to its software and devices to other companies. That has started changing in recent years mostly because of the growing regulatory pressure, but it appears there may be a new motivator for a change.
Apple may open Siri to third-party AI chatbots in an attempt to position the iPhone as a leading AI platform. That change will be part of the big Siri overhaul, which is expected to launch with iOS 27 this fall, according to a Bloomberg report.
Apple is currently developing new developer tools that would allow AI apps to integrate with Siri. Those chatbot apps will be capable of working with the rumored Siri app and other Apple Intelligence features.
Users will have the choice of which services to use inside Siri on their Apple devices. That choice will be available in a new Extensions menu inside the Apple Intelligence and Siri settings of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. Apple may also provide links to different chatbot apps in that menu.
Part of Apple’s goals with the expanded Siri integration is to generate income from users who choose to subscribe to third-party AI chatbots through the App Store. To have their chatbots integrated with Siri, AI companies will have to enable support for the new features.
That integration doesn’t change Apple’s plan to completely overhaul Siri and launch a chatbot version of the voice assistant based on Google’s Gemini AI models. We are likely to learn much more about the company’s plans at the WWDC 2026 keynote in June.
After spending almost two years as the company that’s behind in smartphone AI, it makes sense for Apple to make unusual moves in an attempt to look more relevant. Taking a more open approach to AI could turn into the nicest iOS 27 feature, and I can’t wait to see how that works out for Apple.
Apple could allow third-party AI chatbots to integrate with Siri
Apple may open Siri to third-party AI chatbots in an attempt to position the iPhone as a leading AI platform. That change will be part of the big Siri overhaul, which is expected to launch with iOS 27 this fall, according to a Bloomberg report.
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The new integrations will function similarly to the way Siri currently hands questions off to ChatGPT. If an iPhone user has Claude, Gemini, or another AI chatbot app installed, they’ll be able to ask Siri to send the question to those chatbots.
Apple is currently developing new developer tools that would allow AI apps to integrate with Siri. Those chatbot apps will be capable of working with the rumored Siri app and other Apple Intelligence features.
Choose your AI
Apple promised a Siri overhaul with the launch of the iPhone 16. | Image by Apple
Users will have the choice of which services to use inside Siri on their Apple devices. That choice will be available in a new Extensions menu inside the Apple Intelligence and Siri settings of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. Apple may also provide links to different chatbot apps in that menu.
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Do you want chatbot integrations with your phone?
Part of Apple’s goals with the expanded Siri integration is to generate income from users who choose to subscribe to third-party AI chatbots through the App Store. To have their chatbots integrated with Siri, AI companies will have to enable support for the new features.
That integration doesn’t change Apple’s plan to completely overhaul Siri and launch a chatbot version of the voice assistant based on Google’s Gemini AI models. We are likely to learn much more about the company’s plans at the WWDC 2026 keynote in June.
A new era for Apple
After spending almost two years as the company that’s behind in smartphone AI, it makes sense for Apple to make unusual moves in an attempt to look more relevant. Taking a more open approach to AI could turn into the nicest iOS 27 feature, and I can’t wait to see how that works out for Apple.
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