Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
This is your chance to save big on one of the best Garmin watches.
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This premium wearable isn't often available at such a good price. | Image by PhoneArena
Looking for a high-class wearable with a multi-day battery life, the Garmin Venu 3 is the perfect fit. While an older-gen timepiece, this model is now sporting a rare 24% discount at Amazon, making it a hit you wouldn't want to miss.
While this Garmin watch's successor is also on sale, it's currently going for about $500. In contrast, the Venu 3 stands out for those seeking maximum savings, as it's under $345 right now.
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As our Garmin Venu 3 review shows, this fella is an absolute beast when it comes to sports tracking. It packs all sorts of features designed to help you track every minute of every day.
But that's not all — Garmin's sensors are remarkably accurate. Plus, with extras like Body Battery monitoring, you can better determine when it's best to rest or push harder during your next workout.
That said, the interface doesn't feel as modern as Wear OS timepieces. The truth is, Garmin's UI takes some getting used to. Don't get me wrong: it definitely works once you get used to it.
But if you're after a timepiece that feels truly modern, a Garmin model may just not cut it for you. Despite that, this bad boy boasts a battery life that puts options like the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 11 to shame.
Even if you keep the screen on all the time, you can expect at least five days between charges. And if you don't continuously track workouts, you can expect an even longer battery life.
Bottom line: the Venu 3 is the perfect choice for those who want highly accurate metrics and multi-day battery life. Sure, it has some drawbacks as well, but this one is a clear winner overall.
Best of all, it's 24% off at Amazon right now, making it even harder to ignore. Grab yours and save big at the e-commerce giant while the promo lasts.
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