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Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon

This is your chance to save big on one of the best Garmin watches.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Garmin Venu 3s on a purple-like background.
This premium wearable isn't often available at such a good price. | Image by PhoneArena

Looking for a high-class wearable with a multi-day battery life, the Garmin Venu 3 is the perfect fit. While an older-gen timepiece, this model is now sporting a rare 24% discount at Amazon, making it a hit you wouldn't want to miss. 

While this Garmin watch's successor is also on sale, it's currently going for about $500. In contrast, the Venu 3 stands out for those seeking maximum savings, as it's under $345 right now. 

Garmin Venu 3: save 24% at Amazon

$109 off (24%)
The Garmin Venu 3 is one of the best sports tracking wearables. With an OLED screen, super-long battery life, and a number of useful wellness features, it's the whole package for many. Best of all, you can now grab it with a 24% discount at Amazon.
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As our Garmin Venu 3 review shows, this fella is an absolute beast when it comes to sports tracking. It packs all sorts of features designed to help you track every minute of every day. 

But that's not all — Garmin's sensors are remarkably accurate. Plus, with extras like Body Battery monitoring, you can better determine when it's best to rest or push harder during your next workout. 

That said, the interface doesn't feel as modern as Wear OS timepieces. The truth is, Garmin's UI takes some getting used to. Don't get me wrong: it definitely works once you get used to it. 

But if you're after a timepiece that feels truly modern, a Garmin model may just not cut it for you. Despite that, this bad boy boasts a battery life that puts options like the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 11 to shame. 

Even if you keep the screen on all the time, you can expect at least five days between charges. And if you don't continuously track workouts, you can expect an even longer battery life.

Bottom line: the Venu 3 is the perfect choice for those who want highly accurate metrics and multi-day battery life. Sure, it has some drawbacks as well, but this one is a clear winner overall. 

Best of all, it's 24% off at Amazon right now, making it even harder to ignore. Grab yours and save big at the e-commerce giant while the promo lasts.

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$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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