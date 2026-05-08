The Android Show I/O Edition: how to watch and what to expect





Google does this for a second time ever. And apparently, things are bound to be interesting given the bold teasers for the event by the company.





The Android Show: How to watch









The livestream for The Android Show. | Video by Google





The event itself will come one week ahead of Google's I/O 2026 conference, which will happen May 19-20 in California. The livestream itself will be embedded here in our article too, so if you'd like, you can watch it from here as well.





The Android Show: What to expect





Last year, the Android Show revealed Material 3 Expressive and the release window for Android 16 , while the I/O conference itself explored more developer topics and tools. Maybe a similar split will happen this year.



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Google does call this year the biggest for Android yet, so things we'll see should be able to live up to this expectation, hopefully.





Android 17









According to leaks and rumors, Android 17 may be quite a big update. Some rumors indicate an Apple Liquid Glass-like redesign (although some sources dispute these rumors).





However, this doesn't mean not to expect any visual changes, as Google usually doesn't show them with beta versions. Reportedly, Android 17 may bring support for agentic AI, which should be the next step toward AI evolution.





Google is also rumored to work on a Samsung DeX-similar desktop experience. Android already has a barebones Android desktop mode, but the new one should be more feature-rich, according to rumors.





Also, you can expect refinements to Live Updates and the Recents view. Moreover, app bubbles are likely coming (for any app) and a much-requested App Lock feature that lets you secure individual apps with biometrics natively.





Google AI glasses, finally









Google has been teasing its Android XR-running smart glasses for a while now. It even showed several prototypes of the device, but not the finished product itself.

Hopefully, the Android show may also host the announcement of the device and a more advanced Android XR version. Currently, the only device running Android XR is Samsung's smart glasses.





The official announcement of the device may come next week or during Google's I/O conference. Or at least, we should potentially learn about the device's launch window.





Android-ChromeOS merger









The Android-ChromeOS merger is another interesting topic Google may cover during The Android Show 2026. The company is set to move ChromeOS onto an Android-based platform.





This should make for a better ecosystem sync between your laptop and your Android phone , with features like Clipboard sync or App Continuity, potentially. The platform that Google is rumored to be building would be one single platform to work seamlessly across phones, tablets, and laptops.





Updates to Gemini: Gemini 4.0









AI is still the trend in the tech industry, and we expect Google to spend some time talking about Gemini during the event. The version Gemini 4.0 is the one expected to be unveiled.





Currently, it's not clear what exactly the update would bring to Google's AI chatbot, but major changes are rumored. Maybe the Mountain View tech giant is going to talk about Gemini's agentic capabilities on Android.





Pixel 11 series?









Google may or may not decide to unveil also the Pixel 11 series during The Android Show. It seems less likely, but it's still something that may potentially happen as a sweet surpirse.





Pixel 11 lineup is expected to consist of the base Pixel 11 , the Thelineup is expected to consist of the base, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL, and the book-style foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold . Rumors about these phones are claiming we're not expecting huge differences for their predecessors this time around, but maybe Google may surprise us somehow.

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