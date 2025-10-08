iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
Autumn savings are in full swing
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Less than 24 hours left to grab epic Prime Day discounts on top tech

Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro beast returns to the spotlight in this limited-time Prime Day deal

Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro is better, but not by a lot, and the small advantages of the newer Google phone are cancelled by the Pixel 9 Pro's much lower price right now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Deals Google Amazon Prime Day Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Do you think you've seen enough awesome Google Pixel deals this week to make the best and most informed buying decision ahead of the holidays? You might want to consider just one more stock Android-running handset before pulling the trigger... if you haven't done that yet.

Released a little over a year ago, the Pixel 9 Pro is obviously not as powerful as the Pixel 10 Pro... which is why it's currently a lot cheaper in one very specific model. I'm talking about a Hazel-colored variant of the 6.3-inch phone with 256 gigs of internal storage space, which used to cost a whopping $1,099 back when the Pixel 9 Pro made its US commercial debut, now fetching 350 bucks less.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$350 off (32%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Hazel Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, you're looking at an epic Prime Day offer here that makes the compact Tensor G4 powerhouse around 125 bucks cheaper than the most affordable 256GB Pixel 10 Pro model right now. What does the newer device bring to the table to justify that pricing difference? A (slightly) faster Google Tensor G5 processor, of course, as well as an ever so slightly larger 4,870mAh battery and... little else of substance or great impact.

As such, I strongly believe that the Pixel 9 Pro is the smarter buy here, at least until Amazon puts an end to its 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale later today or the e-commerce giant runs out of inventory for this particular flavor of this particular 2024-released handset.


At its massively reduced price, the non-XL Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB storage is also an excellent alternative to Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25, which is only a tad cheaper at the time of this writing in a comparable variant. The 6.2-inch S25 packs a 4,000mAh battery that pales in comparison with the Pixel 9 Pro's 4,700mAh cell, not to mention that Google's diminutive Android flagship from last year also holds important advantages over Samsung's base 2025 high-ender in the screen quality and camera performance departments. 

Unfortunately, the Tensor G4 SoC remains a big drawback, but in my humble opinion, that's not a complete dealbreaker... at the right price. And you already know I think Amazon's new 256GB Pixel 9 Pro price is very right.

Recommended Stories

Google&#039;s compact Pixel 9 Pro beast returns to the spotlight in this limited-time Prime Day deal

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
50 stories
08 Oct, 2025
Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro beast returns to the spotlight in this limited-time Prime Day deal
03 Oct, 2025
The 256GB Pixel 9 is back in the game, as Amazon's epic $200 discount returns
11 Sep, 2025
The Pixel 9 is back in the spotlight thanks to Amazon's smashing $200 discount
19 Aug, 2025
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
16 Aug, 2025
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Galaxy S26 release date: December launch not likely

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless