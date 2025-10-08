Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro beast returns to the spotlight in this limited-time Prime Day deal
Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro is better, but not by a lot, and the small advantages of the newer Google phone are cancelled by the Pixel 9 Pro's much lower price right now.
Do you think you've seen enough awesome Google Pixel deals this week to make the best and most informed buying decision ahead of the holidays? You might want to consider just one more stock Android-running handset before pulling the trigger... if you haven't done that yet.
Released a little over a year ago, the Pixel 9 Pro is obviously not as powerful as the Pixel 10 Pro... which is why it's currently a lot cheaper in one very specific model. I'm talking about a Hazel-colored variant of the 6.3-inch phone with 256 gigs of internal storage space, which used to cost a whopping $1,099 back when the Pixel 9 Pro made its US commercial debut, now fetching 350 bucks less.
Naturally, you're looking at an epic Prime Day offer here that makes the compact Tensor G4 powerhouse around 125 bucks cheaper than the most affordable 256GB Pixel 10 Pro model right now. What does the newer device bring to the table to justify that pricing difference? A (slightly) faster Google Tensor G5 processor, of course, as well as an ever so slightly larger 4,870mAh battery and... little else of substance or great impact.
As such, I strongly believe that the Pixel 9 Pro is the smarter buy here, at least until Amazon puts an end to its 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale later today or the e-commerce giant runs out of inventory for this particular flavor of this particular 2024-released handset.
The Pixel 9 Pro still exudes power and style through every pore of its compact body. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At its massively reduced price, the non-XL Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB storage is also an excellent alternative to Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25, which is only a tad cheaper at the time of this writing in a comparable variant. The 6.2-inch S25 packs a 4,000mAh battery that pales in comparison with the Pixel 9 Pro's 4,700mAh cell, not to mention that Google's diminutive Android flagship from last year also holds important advantages over Samsung's base 2025 high-ender in the screen quality and camera performance departments.
Unfortunately, the Tensor G4 SoC remains a big drawback, but in my humble opinion, that's not a complete dealbreaker... at the right price. And you already know I think Amazon's new 256GB Pixel 9 Pro price is very right.
