Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro beast returns to the spotlight in this limited-time Prime Day deal





Pixel 9 Pro made its US commercial debut, now fetching 350 bucks less. Released a little over a year ago, the Pixel 9 Pro is obviously not as powerful as the Pixel 10 Pro ... which is why it's currently a lot cheaper in one very specific model. I'm talking about a Hazel-colored variant of the 6.3-inch phone with 256 gigs of internal storage space, which used to cost a whopping $1,099 back when themade its US commercial debut, now fetching 350 bucks less.

Google Pixel 9 Pro $350 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Hazel Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





. What does the newer device bring to the table to justify that pricing difference? A (slightly) faster Google Tensor G5 processor, of course, as well as an ever so slightly larger 4,870mAh battery and... little else of substance or great impact. Naturally, you're looking at an epic Prime Day offer here that makes the compact Tensor G4 powerhouse around 125 bucks cheaper than the most affordable 256GB Pixel 10 Pro model right now . What does the newer device bring to the table to justify that pricing difference? A (slightly) faster Google Tensor G5 processor, of course, as well as an ever so slightly larger 4,870mAh battery and... little else of substance or great impact.

As such, I strongly believe that the Pixel 9 Pro is the smarter buy here, at least until Amazon puts an end to its 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale later today or the e-commerce giant runs out of inventory for this particular flavor of this particular 2024-released handset.













Unfortunately, the Tensor G4 SoC remains a big drawback, but in my humble opinion, that's not a complete dealbreaker... at the right price. And you already know I think Amazon's new 256GB Pixel 9 Pro price is very right.



