First-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro XL deal goes live for Prime Day — and it's epic

Prime Day gives you an incredible $250 discount on the Pixel 10 Pro XL — don't let it slip through your fingers!

A close-up of the Pixel 10 Pro XL with a smiling person visible in the background.
Prime members — this is your time to save big on the best Android phones. With Prime Big Deal Days live, top models have received stunning discounts. Others, such as the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, are getting their first-ever price cuts just in time for the event. Yep — the latest big Google Pixel flagship is finally on sale, and it’s an epic one.

Save 21% on the Pixel 10 Pro XL with Prime

$250 off (21%)
Prime Day is here, and with it comes the first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Right now, this premium Gemini AI-ready phone can be yours for a huge $250 off. This is likely your only chance to save 21% on the high-end phone before Black Friday, so don't miss it!
Buy at Amazon

While Prime Day lasts, you can get this Gemini AI-enhanced handset for a massive $250 off its original price. Keep in mind that this Prime-exclusive promo won’t last more than 48 hours, and it could end sooner, so acting fast is key if you wish to save big.

Sure, the Pixel 10 Pro XL looks very similar to its predecessor, but is that really a bad thing? With a premium build that’s not just easy on the eyes but also great in the hand, this buddy delivers the flagship feel you’d expect from a $1,200 phone.

As for the display, you’re getting a 6.8-inch OLED touchscreen — same as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, this one gets much brighter, reaching over 2,800 nits in our tests. Colors look exceptional and scrolling is smooth, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

What about the camera? The Android phone features a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP 5x periscope zoom, which now offers incredible zoom photo quality thanks to the new Super Res Zoom algorithm. Check out our Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review’s camera samples to see just how capable it is at capturing memories in style.

Under the hood, this Google Pixel phone packs a Tensor G5 chip. While it’s more powerful than last year’s Pro XL, it still can’t rival the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max on performance tests. Day-to-day, you’d be more than happy with performance, though: apps load fast and there’s no lag.

All things considered, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a proper flagship phone through and through. And with this first-time $250 discount (exclusive to Prime members), it gets much harder to resist. Get yours and save big before it’s too late.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
