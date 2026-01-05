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Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9a a much easier pick at $100 off

Mid-range Google excellence is now way cheaper than usual.

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A close-up of the Google Pixel 9a display.
View now at Amazon
Seeking a quality Pixel phone at a solid discount? The Pixel 9a might just be the perfect choice. This bad boy is nowhere near as expensive as the latest Pixel 10 lineup. To top it off, Amazon’s latest deal saves you $100, making it an even easier choice.

Grab the Pixel 9a for $100 off

$100 off (20%)
Amazon is now offering the mid-range Google Pixel 9a at a pretty irresistible price. At the moment, you can save $100 on all 128GB color variants. This promo might not last very long, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon
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In other words, the 128GB model is now under $400 in all color variants. Although the device was cheaper during the Black Friday event, this bargain is still way too good to miss. Don’t wait too long, though — it might vanish soon.

But what’s so good about this Android phone? For starters, it has a pretty good-looking design for a mid-ranger, as well as a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and gets remarkably bright, hitting north of 2,500 nits.

The Google Pixel phone doesn’t disappoint when it comes to camera performance, either. You’re getting photos with excellent dynamics and incredibly realistic colors. Images turn out more than usable across various scenarios, which is indeed impressive for a handset in its price range. As for hardware, it packs a dual rear setup, featuring 48MP and 13MP sensors.

As you might imagine, this phone isn’t quite the powerhouse, though. It offers great optimization and comes with some AI features. That said, its Tensor G4 chip doesn’t give you mind-blowing horsepower for long gaming sessions and heavy multitasking.

And what about software? It was released with Android 15 and will get seven years of software and security patches, just like the more premium Pixel devices. Curious for more insights? Check out our full Pixel 9a review.

At the end of the day, the Pixel 9a might not be the best mid-ranger, but it checks more than enough boxes. If you’re a dedicated Google Pixel user, now’s definitely a great time to get one. Save $100 with Amazon’s ongoing offer while it lasts.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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27 Jan, 2026
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22 Jan, 2026
Amazon slashes $340 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, making it a sizzling choice for Google fans
19 Jan, 2026
Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9 a dream come true once again
08 Jan, 2026
This 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is absolutely unbelievable
05 Jan, 2026
Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9a a much easier pick at $100 off
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