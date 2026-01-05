Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9a a much easier pick at $100 off
Mid-range Google excellence is now way cheaper than usual.
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Pixel 9a might just be the perfect choice. This bad boy is nowhere near as expensive as the latest Pixel 10 lineup. To top it off, Amazon’s latest deal saves you $100, making it an even easier choice.Seeking a quality Pixel phone at a solid discount? The
In other words, the 128GB model is now under $400 in all color variants. Although the device was cheaper during the Black Friday event, this bargain is still way too good to miss. Don’t wait too long, though — it might vanish soon.
But what’s so good about this Android phone? For starters, it has a pretty good-looking design for a mid-ranger, as well as a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and gets remarkably bright, hitting north of 2,500 nits.
As you might imagine, this phone isn’t quite the powerhouse, though. It offers great optimization and comes with some AI features. That said, its Tensor G4 chip doesn’t give you mind-blowing horsepower for long gaming sessions and heavy multitasking.
At the end of the day, the Pixel 9a might not be the best mid-ranger, but it checks more than enough boxes. If you’re a dedicated Google Pixel user, now’s definitely a great time to get one. Save $100 with Amazon’s ongoing offer while it lasts.
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In other words, the 128GB model is now under $400 in all color variants. Although the device was cheaper during the Black Friday event, this bargain is still way too good to miss. Don’t wait too long, though — it might vanish soon.
But what’s so good about this Android phone? For starters, it has a pretty good-looking design for a mid-ranger, as well as a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and gets remarkably bright, hitting north of 2,500 nits.
The Google Pixel phone doesn’t disappoint when it comes to camera performance, either. You’re getting photos with excellent dynamics and incredibly realistic colors. Images turn out more than usable across various scenarios, which is indeed impressive for a handset in its price range. As for hardware, it packs a dual rear setup, featuring 48MP and 13MP sensors.
As you might imagine, this phone isn’t quite the powerhouse, though. It offers great optimization and comes with some AI features. That said, its Tensor G4 chip doesn’t give you mind-blowing horsepower for long gaming sessions and heavy multitasking.
And what about software? It was released with Android 15 and will get seven years of software and security patches, just like the more premium Pixel devices. Curious for more insights? Check out our full Pixel 9a review.
At the end of the day, the Pixel 9a might not be the best mid-ranger, but it checks more than enough boxes. If you’re a dedicated Google Pixel user, now’s definitely a great time to get one. Save $100 with Amazon’s ongoing offer while it lasts.
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