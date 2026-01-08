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This 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is absolutely unbelievable

A huge $550 discount on this premium Google Pixel phone awaits your attention at Amazon.

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A close-up of the Pixel 9 Pro XL being held by a person to showcase its beautiful display.
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Amazon slashed the latest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL to an absolutely irresistible price right in time for Christmas. But with the holiday season gone, the discount has disappeared. 

Does that mean Google Pixel phone fans have to wait a long time to score a nice deal on a premium device with a large display? Not at all — because the e-commerce giant has just made the Pixel 9 Pro XL cheaper than ever.
 

Pixel 9 Pro XL: grab now for $550 off

$550 off (36%)
Amazon has now made the Pixel 9 Pro XL a smashingly good bargain. Now $550 off in its buffed-up 1TB storage variant, this premium Android phone has hit its best price ever. Don't miss out on this showstopper deal!
Buy at Amazon
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Unbelievably, you can now buy the 1TB variant in Obsidian for a massive $550 off its original price. As far as I know, this is the first time Amazon has ever brought this particular storage variant under $1,000. I wouldn’t count on it sticking around long, so I suggest you hurry if you want to save the most.

And here’s the real kicker: Best Buy doesn’t have the 1TB option in stock. While Walmart is giving you a slightly lower price on the 1TB model, it comes from a third-party seller with a pretty modest rating. Doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, right?

The Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be as contemporary as its successor, but it still holds its own against flagship phones. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, delivering ultra-vivid colors and excellent outdoor visibility. And with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, you get buttery-smooth scrolling.

And sure, its Tensor G4 chip doesn’t deliver as much muscle as the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With spot-on optimization, however, it delivers a truly premium experience for day-to-day use. Plus, the Tensor G4 offers a plethora of amazing AI features, designed to improve your experience.

If you’re looking for more insights on this Android phone, make sure you check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review. And if you’ve always wanted to grab this premium device, this epic $550 discount definitely makes it more compelling. Save big at Amazon before it’s too late.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
64 stories
27 Jan, 2026
This Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sale just got even sweeter — save $400 now
22 Jan, 2026
Amazon slashes $340 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, making it a sizzling choice for Google fans
19 Jan, 2026
Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9 a dream come true once again
08 Jan, 2026
This 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is absolutely unbelievable
05 Jan, 2026
Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9a a much easier pick at $100 off
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