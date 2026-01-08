This 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is absolutely unbelievable
A huge $550 discount on this premium Google Pixel phone awaits your attention at Amazon.
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Google Pixel 10 Pro XL to an absolutely irresistible price right in time for Christmas. But with the holiday season gone, the discount has disappeared.Amazon slashed the latest
The Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be as contemporary as its successor, but it still holds its own against flagship phones. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, delivering ultra-vivid colors and excellent outdoor visibility. And with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, you get buttery-smooth scrolling.
If you’re looking for more insights on this Android phone, make sure you check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review. And if you’ve always wanted to grab this premium device, this epic $550 discount definitely makes it more compelling. Save big at Amazon before it’s too late.
Does that mean Google Pixel phone fans have to wait a long time to score a nice deal on a premium device with a large display? Not at all — because the e-commerce giant has just made the Pixel 9 Pro XL cheaper than ever.
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Unbelievably, you can now buy the 1TB variant in Obsidian for a massive $550 off its original price. As far as I know, this is the first time Amazon has ever brought this particular storage variant under $1,000. I wouldn’t count on it sticking around long, so I suggest you hurry if you want to save the most.
And here’s the real kicker: Best Buy doesn’t have the 1TB option in stock. While Walmart is giving you a slightly lower price on the 1TB model, it comes from a third-party seller with a pretty modest rating. Doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, right?
The Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be as contemporary as its successor, but it still holds its own against flagship phones. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, delivering ultra-vivid colors and excellent outdoor visibility. And with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, you get buttery-smooth scrolling.
And sure, its Tensor G4 chip doesn’t deliver as much muscle as the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With spot-on optimization, however, it delivers a truly premium experience for day-to-day use. Plus, the Tensor G4 offers a plethora of amazing AI features, designed to improve your experience.
If you’re looking for more insights on this Android phone, make sure you check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review. And if you’ve always wanted to grab this premium device, this epic $550 discount definitely makes it more compelling. Save big at Amazon before it’s too late.
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