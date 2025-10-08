The compact Google Pixel 9 hits its lowest price in months for Prime Day
Prime Day is here with an epic $250 discount on the Google Pixel 9!
Attention bargain hunters — Prime Big Deal Days is finally live! The October savings event is the perfect time to upgrade your tech without spending too much, especially if you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel 9. This compact phone is now available for just under $550 — a massive $250 off the 128GB variant’s MSRP of about $800.
While Amazon has launched multiple deals on this puppy, this $250 discount is a first in months, making it as rare as can be. Feeling tempted? Take advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal in the next 48 hours.
According to our tests, the Pixel 9’s 6.3-inch OLED display reaches an incredible 1970 nits — expect no issues with outdoor visibility. With beautiful colors and a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, this handset delivers a dazzling visual experience.
Featuring a Tensor G4 chip under the hood, this Android phone also offers a plethora of AI features, including Pixel Studio, Reimagine, Add Me, and Gemini Nano. While it’s not powerful enough to rival the best compact phones, it delivers a smooth and lag-free experience. What more could you need?
All things considered, the Google Pixel 9 is a great choice if you’re after a compact device with Gemini AI, long software support, and excellent camera capabilities. If it sounds like the right fit for you, now’s your chance to get it for $250 off.
Sure, the Google Pixel 10 is newer, features a triple camera system, and has a slightly brighter display. But does everyone really need all this when its predecessor already hits impressive brightness levels, takes solid photos, and is now available for just under $550?
What about the camera? While it lacks a telephoto lens, the handset is actually quite capable with its 50MP main sensor and 48MP ultra-wide unit on the rear. In our Google Pixel 9 review, you can find multiple camera samples that’ll give you an idea of just how impressively it captures memories.
