Amazon is selling Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro powerhouse at up to a $225 Prime Day discount





, the Google Tensor G5-powered 6.3-incher is discounted for the very first time since its US commercial debut a little over a month ago. Surprisingly or not, the Prime Day price cuts of Together with the "vanilla" Pixel 10 and the jumbo-sized Pixel 10 Pro XL , the Google Tensor G5-powered 6.3-incher is discounted for the very first time since its US commercial debut a little over a month ago. Surprisingly or not, the Prime Day price cuts of Google 's latest diminutive Android flagship are nothing to sneeze at, starting at $200 and going up to $225 (at least at the time of this writing).

Google Pixel 10 Pro $225 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color, No Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $200 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $200 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $200 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Curiously enough, you can only save 225 bucks on a 256GB storage variant in a lone "Obsidian" (read black) colorway, and if you hurry, you don't even need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this unprecedented, potentially unbeatable, and decidedly random early holiday deal.





Pixel 10 Pro Practically every othermodel, starting with the ones capable of only accommodating 128 gigs of data internally and ending with a top-of-the-line 1TB configuration, are currently marked down by $200 from their regular prices... exclusively for Prime members.

Pixel 10 Pro a "conventionally" affordable product. That's even true for the other three color options of the phone's 256 gig variant, mind you, which are normally available for $1,099 each. The cheapest units, meanwhile, would typically set you back $999, which means that this otherwise phenomenal Prime Day offer still doesn't make thea "conventionally" affordable product.









shows, the camera performance, battery life, and screen quality are pretty much unbeatable here, especially at these freshly reduced prices. And don't even get me started on the long-term software support, which is absolutely flawless and simply impossible to match, let alone surpass (at least as far as update speed is concerned). Compared to something like Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 at its own killer new discounts , for instance, this bad boy is still a lot costlier... because it's still undeniably better. Maybe not from a processing power perspective, but as our in-depth Google Pixel 10 Pro review shows, the camera performance, battery life, and screen quality are pretty much unbeatable here, especially at these freshly reduced prices. And don't even get me started on the long-term software support, which is absolutely flawless and simply impossible to match, let alone surpass (at least as far as update speed is concerned).



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer