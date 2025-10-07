Amazon is selling Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro powerhouse at up to a $225 Prime Day discount
Just like the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro XL, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 Pro flagship is massively discounted for the first time today, and if you hurry, you don't even need a Prime membership to save big.
You know what would go great with last year's Pixel Watch 3, which just so happens to be sold at new record low prices in a bunch of different models by Amazon? That's right, the Pixel 10 Pro handset, which is also cheaper than ever before.
Together with the "vanilla" Pixel 10 and the jumbo-sized Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Google Tensor G5-powered 6.3-incher is discounted for the very first time since its US commercial debut a little over a month ago. Surprisingly or not, the Prime Day price cuts of Google's latest diminutive Android flagship are nothing to sneeze at, starting at $200 and going up to $225 (at least at the time of this writing).
Curiously enough, you can only save 225 bucks on a 256GB storage variant in a lone "Obsidian" (read black) colorway, and if you hurry, you don't even need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this unprecedented, potentially unbeatable, and decidedly random early holiday deal.
Practically every other Pixel 10 Pro model, starting with the ones capable of only accommodating 128 gigs of data internally and ending with a top-of-the-line 1TB configuration, are currently marked down by $200 from their regular prices... exclusively for Prime members.
That's even true for the other three color options of the phone's 256 gig variant, mind you, which are normally available for $1,099 each. The cheapest units, meanwhile, would typically set you back $999, which means that this otherwise phenomenal Prime Day offer still doesn't make the Pixel 10 Pro a "conventionally" affordable product.
Who said small phones (by 2025 standards) can't also be super-powerful? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Compared to something like Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S25 at its own killer new discounts, for instance, this bad boy is still a lot costlier... because it's still undeniably better. Maybe not from a processing power perspective, but as our in-depth Google Pixel 10 Pro review shows, the camera performance, battery life, and screen quality are pretty much unbeatable here, especially at these freshly reduced prices. And don't even get me started on the long-term software support, which is absolutely flawless and simply impossible to match, let alone surpass (at least as far as update speed is concerned).
