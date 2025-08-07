Pixel 10 Pro Fold official render and promo ad leaks ahead of its launch

A new leak has just surfaced showing what appears to be an official render of Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the rumored Moonstone color. These were followed up with an animated render showing the device unfolding and showcasing the hinge, plus a lifestyle image of the device being held and showing its back. The images were shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass on X , giving us an early look at the next-generation foldable in Google's Pixel lineup.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold will join the main While Google has yet to confirm anything, this leak could signal that thewill join the main Pixel 10 series during the upcoming Made by Google event on August 20. If accurate, it would mark Google’s latest attempt to compete in the foldable device race, following last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold





Pixel 9 Pro Fold , also known as the second-generation Pixel Fold that adopted a notebook-like shape. Both the render and the animations show a design pretty much identical to the, also known as the second-generation Pixel Fold . The outer screen appears to have the same aspect ratio that was a fan favorite, as it sat somewhere between the super thin "candy bar" outer display on older Samsung Galaxy foldables — even last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 , and the originalthat adopted a notebook-like shape.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold could include the new Tensor G5 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. The software will likely be optimized with Keep in mind that it’s hard to confirm precise dimensions from these images alone, thus we can't really draw an accurate comparison between this and the currently very popular Galaxy Z Fold 7 . Additionally, no official specs have been confirmed, but previous reports suggest thecould include the new Tensor G5 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. The software will likely be optimized with Android 16 and include plenty of Gemini AI goodies that could be a central part of the experience.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which includes a slimmer profile, brighter display, a wider front screen, and even deeper integration with Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be a tad more refined and competitive offering than its predecessor. Samsung, for its part, just released the, which includes a slimmer profile, brighter display, a wider front screen, and even deeper integration with Galaxy AI . That sets a high bar for Google if it hopes to make serious headway in the premium foldable space. We will have to wait for official confirmation from Google later this month, but if this render proves legitimate, thecould be a tad more refined and competitive offering than its predecessor.





It’s encouraging to see Google continue to iterate on its foldable. However, expectations will be high, and unless the device addresses past pain points like weight, battery life, and large screen support on third party apps, it may still struggle to pull users away from Samsung's more mature foldables. Hopefully, that won't be the case.