Pixel 10 Pro Fold official render and promo ad leaks ahead of its launch
Official details are still under wraps, but a new leak offers an early glimpse
A new leak has just surfaced showing what appears to be an official render of Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the rumored Moonstone color. These were followed up with an animated render showing the device unfolding and showcasing the hinge, plus a lifestyle image of the device being held and showing its back. The images were shared by reliable leakerEvan Blass on X, giving us an early look at the next-generation foldable in Google's Pixel lineup.
While Google has yet to confirm anything, this leak could signal that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will join the main Pixel 10 series during the upcoming Made by Google event on August 20. If accurate, it would mark Google’s latest attempt to compete in the foldable device race, following last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
August 7, 2025
Both the render and the animations show a design pretty much identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, also known as the second-generation Pixel Fold. The outer screen appears to have the same aspect ratio that was a fan favorite, as it sat somewhere between the super thin "candy bar" outer display on older Samsung Galaxy foldables — even last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the original Pixel Fold that adopted a notebook-like shape.
Keep in mind that it’s hard to confirm precise dimensions from these images alone, thus we can't really draw an accurate comparison between this and the currently very popular Galaxy Z Fold 7. Additionally, no official specs have been confirmed, but previous reports suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could include the new Tensor G5 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. The software will likely be optimized with Android 16 and include plenty of Gemini AI goodies that could be a central part of the experience.
Samsung, for its part, just released the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which includes a slimmer profile, brighter display, a wider front screen, and even deeper integration with Galaxy AI. That sets a high bar for Google if it hopes to make serious headway in the premium foldable space. We will have to wait for official confirmation from Google later this month, but if this render proves legitimate, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be a tad more refined and competitive offering than its predecessor.
It’s encouraging to see Google continue to iterate on its foldable. However, expectations will be high, and unless the device addresses past pain points like weight, battery life, and large screen support on third party apps, it may still struggle to pull users away from Samsung's more mature foldables. Hopefully, that won't be the case.
