$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel 10 Pro Fold official render and promo ad leaks ahead of its launch

Official details are still under wraps, but a new leak offers an early glimpse

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Image of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold leaked render
A new leak has just surfaced showing what appears to be an official render of Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the rumored Moonstone color. These were followed up with an animated render showing the device unfolding and showcasing the hinge, plus a lifestyle image of the device being held and showing its back. The images were shared by reliable leakerEvan Blass on X, giving us an early look at the next-generation foldable in Google's Pixel lineup.

While Google has yet to confirm anything, this leak could signal that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will join the main Pixel 10 series during the upcoming Made by Google event on August 20. If accurate, it would mark Google’s latest attempt to compete in the foldable device race, following last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Both the render and the animations show a design pretty much identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, also known as the second-generation Pixel Fold. The outer screen appears to have the same aspect ratio that was a fan favorite, as it sat somewhere between the super thin "candy bar" outer display on older Samsung Galaxy foldables — even last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the original Pixel Fold that adopted a notebook-like shape.

Is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on your radar?

Vote View Result

Keep in mind that it’s hard to confirm precise dimensions from these images alone, thus we can't really draw an accurate comparison between this and the currently very popular Galaxy Z Fold 7. Additionally, no official specs have been confirmed, but previous reports suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could include the new Tensor G5 chip and up to 16GB of RAM. The software will likely be optimized with Android 16 and include plenty of Gemini AI goodies that could be a central part of the experience.

Samsung, for its part, just released the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which includes a slimmer profile, brighter display, a wider front screen, and even deeper integration with Galaxy AI. That sets a high bar for Google if it hopes to make serious headway in the premium foldable space. We will have to wait for official confirmation from Google later this month, but if this render proves legitimate, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be a tad more refined and competitive offering than its predecessor.

It’s encouraging to see Google continue to iterate on its foldable. However, expectations will be high, and unless the device addresses past pain points like weight, battery life, and large screen support on third party apps, it may still struggle to pull users away from Samsung's more mature foldables. Hopefully, that won't be the case.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path [UPDATED]
Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path [UPDATED]

Latest News

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be ‘coming soon’, making Google look silly for mocking Apple
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be ‘coming soon’, making Google look silly for mocking Apple
New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
This humongous new sale slashes $150 off all 2025 iPad Air models with Apple M3 power
This humongous new sale slashes $150 off all 2025 iPad Air models with Apple M3 power
iPhone users can only dream of having this Android feature
iPhone users can only dream of having this Android feature
iPhone 17 Pro might be cheaper than its iPhone 16 Pro counterpart
iPhone 17 Pro might be cheaper than its iPhone 16 Pro counterpart
The iPhone 18’s camera might get a massive upgrade, and it won't be from Sony
The iPhone 18’s camera might get a massive upgrade, and it won't be from Sony
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless