Pixel 10 colors: all the rumored hues
Here are all the expected Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold colors.
The Pixel 10 series is just around the corner, coming on August 20. And as usual, leakers have been merciless to Google, and we know plenty about the upcoming lineup. We've heard about the chip, the design, and even some of the AI features the phones may bring.
On top of it all, we've also seen the potential colors that the lineup may sport: some traditional-looking ones, and a new obsession with gray that Google seems to be having. Here are all the rumored colors for the Pixel 10 series.
Pixel 10 rumored colors by model
Base Pixel 10 colors
The vanilla Pixel 10 is expected to come in four bright and vivid colors:
- Obsidian
- Indigo
- Frost
- Limoncello
Pixel 10 in Obsidian
Pixel 10 in Obsidian leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines
The Obsidian color variant is a classic for Google, and it's no surprise that it may come this year to the Pixel 10 as well. It's a black shade that looks simple and understated. Judging from the renders, it won't be too different from what Google's done in previous years.
Pixel 10 in Indigo
Pixel 10 in Indigo leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines"
The Pixel 10 in Indigo may look bright and eye-catching. Indigo is a very interesting color in itself; it's a blue with a very minimal purple undertone, and it does stand out. The phone looks pretty cool in this color, if you ask me. Of course, it may be too vivid for some (not for me, though).
Pixel 10 in Frost
Pixel 10 in Frost leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines"
We have a more subdued (rumored) variant for the Pixel 10 in the form of the Frost color option, potentially intended for people who find eye-catching colors to be a little intimidating.
The Frost color appears to be a very slightly tinted blue, desaturated and elegant. It may probably look almost white in certain lighting conditions, which may explain Google's omission of the traditional Porcelain color for the lineup this year.
Pixel 10 in Limoncello
Pixel 10 in Limoncello leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines"
This one is a catch in my book. It's a bright yellow-green color that looks super fresh and complements the Pixel 10's nerdy vibes quite well. It's vibrant and will catch a lot of eyes. The camera bar is painted in a similar hue, although not as seamless as it is on the other phones. Potentially, the frame will match the camera bar shade.
Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL colors
The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are going to share the same colors this year, as was expected. The colors are a bit less vivid and more subdued in comparison to the base Pixel 10's color palette.
Rumored Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL colors:
- Moonstone
- Jade
- Porcelain
- Obsidian
Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Moonstone
The Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines
The Moonstone color seems to be Google's latest obsession (reportedly, the Pixel Watch 4 and Google's new earbuds are also going to sport the colorway). In simple words, it's gray, but actually, it's a more sophisticated gray than the usual, somewhat boring gray on tech. This one has a slight cool-toned tint to it and appears industrial and super cool.
Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Jade
The Pixel 10 Pro in Jade leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines"
Jade on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL is a classic. According to the leaked renders, it's a light green color that looks recognizably Google-esque, complemented by a camera bar and frame tinted in a gold-like finish. It's fresh and looks youthful and exciting.
Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Porcelain
The Pixel 10 Pro in Porcelain leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines"
The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are also rumored to be available in Porcelain, another classic for Google. It's a warm white hue, with a frame and camera bar painted in a similar, matching tone, judging by the leaked renders. Ideal if you want something less eye-catching but still bright.
Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Obsidian
The Pixel 10 Pro in Obsidian leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines"
And last but not least, we have another classic rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro: Obsidian. This one has been around for quite some time for Google products, and it's the most conservative option from the bunch. It's almost black, with a dark frame and camera bar for a seamless look.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold colors
Google's foldable is also going to match this year's Pixel 10 lineup, although, unfortunately for some, it is rumored to be available in just two colors:
- Moonstone
- Jade
Luckily, those two are arguably the most interesting colors anyway.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Moonstone
Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Moonstone leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines
The Moonstone color option is the same as the Moonstone for the Pixel 10 and for some other rumored Google devices. A deep, cool-toned gray color that looks simply fantastic, especially on the foldable device. For one, I personally cannot wait to see it live and explore Google's take on an otherwise boring gray color.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Jade
Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Moonstone leaked render. | Image Credit - Android Headlines
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also rumored to be available in Jade. The color is the same as the one that's rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. It's vivid, polished, and interesting, and an ideal option for people who don't want to take any of the 50 shades of gray on the color wheel.
The rumored Pixel 10 colors are just the right amount of classic
Google is choosing a rather conservative approach this year and repeating many of the already existing Pixel colors. And that's not a bad thing at all, because some people do like familiarity. Meanwhile, for Google fans who'd like a fancier color, there's the Indigo for the Pixel 10 or the Jade/Moonstone for the Pixel 10 Pro.
I personally fancy the Moonstone quite a lot, even though I would typically not go for a gray color option. Undeniably, though, the Indigo color is also attracting my attention. I'm very interested to see these in person.
The Pixel 10 series is expected to be officially introduced on August 20, a bit earlier than Google's tradition. So, there's not much time left to wait to see these devices officially. Would you be upgrading this year?
