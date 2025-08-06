Pixel 10 colors: all the rumored hues

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Pixel 10 series is just around the corner, coming on August 20. And as usual, leakers have been merciless to Google, and we know plenty about the upcoming lineup. We've heard about the chip, the design, and even some of the AI features the phones may bring. 

On top of it all, we've also seen the potential colors that the lineup may sport: some traditional-looking ones, and a new obsession with gray that Google seems to be having. Here are all the rumored colors for the Pixel 10 series.

Pixel 10 rumored colors by model

Base Pixel 10 colors 


The vanilla Pixel 10 is expected to come in four bright and vivid colors: 
  • Obsidian
  • Indigo
  • Frost
  • Limoncello

Pixel 10 in Obsidian



The Obsidian color variant is a classic for Google, and it's no surprise that it may come this year to the Pixel 10 as well. It's a black shade that looks simple and understated. Judging from the renders, it won't be too different from what Google's done in previous years.

Pixel 10 in Indigo



The Pixel 10 in Indigo may look bright and eye-catching. Indigo is a very interesting color in itself; it's a blue with a very minimal purple undertone, and it does stand out. The phone looks pretty cool in this color, if you ask me. Of course, it may be too vivid for some (not for me, though). 

Pixel 10 in Frost



We have a more subdued (rumored) variant for the Pixel 10 in the form of the Frost color option, potentially intended for people who find eye-catching colors to be a little intimidating. 

The Frost color appears to be a very slightly tinted blue, desaturated and elegant. It may probably look almost white in certain lighting conditions, which may explain Google's omission of the traditional Porcelain color for the lineup this year. 

Pixel 10 in Limoncello 



This one is a catch in my book. It's a bright yellow-green color that looks super fresh and complements the Pixel 10's nerdy vibes quite well. It's vibrant and will catch a lot of eyes. The camera bar is painted in a similar hue, although not as seamless as it is on the other phones. Potentially, the frame will match the camera bar shade. 

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL colors


The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are going to share the same colors this year, as was expected. The colors are a bit less vivid and more subdued in comparison to the base Pixel 10's color palette.

Rumored Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL colors:
  • Moonstone
  • Jade
  • Porcelain
  • Obsidian

Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Moonstone



The Moonstone color seems to be Google's latest obsession (reportedly, the Pixel Watch 4 and Google's new earbuds are also going to sport the colorway). In simple words, it's gray, but actually, it's a more sophisticated gray than the usual, somewhat boring gray on tech. This one has a slight cool-toned tint to it and appears industrial and super cool. 

Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Jade



Jade on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL is a classic. According to the leaked renders, it's a light green color that looks recognizably Google-esque, complemented by a camera bar and frame tinted in a gold-like finish. It's fresh and looks youthful and exciting. 

Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Porcelain



The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are also rumored to be available in Porcelain, another classic for Google. It's a warm white hue, with a frame and camera bar painted in a similar, matching tone, judging by the leaked renders. Ideal if you want something less eye-catching but still bright. 

Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL in Obsidian



And last but not least, we have another classic rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro: Obsidian. This one has been around for quite some time for Google products, and it's the most conservative option from the bunch. It's almost black, with a dark frame and camera bar for a seamless look. 

Pixel 10 Pro Fold colors 


Google's foldable is also going to match this year's Pixel 10 lineup, although, unfortunately for some, it is rumored to be available in just two colors:
  • Moonstone
  • Jade

Luckily, those two are arguably the most interesting colors anyway. 

Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Moonstone



The Moonstone color option is the same as the Moonstone for the Pixel 10 and for some other rumored Google devices. A deep, cool-toned gray color that looks simply fantastic, especially on the foldable device. For one, I personally cannot wait to see it live and explore Google's take on an otherwise boring gray color. 

Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Jade 



The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also rumored to be available in Jade. The color is the same as the one that's rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. It's vivid, polished, and interesting, and an ideal option for people who don't want to take any of the 50 shades of gray on the color wheel. 

Favorite Pixel 10 color this year?

Vote View Result

The rumored Pixel 10 colors are just the right amount of classic


Google is choosing a rather conservative approach this year and repeating many of the already existing Pixel colors. And that's not a bad thing at all, because some people do like familiarity. Meanwhile, for Google fans who'd like a fancier color, there's the Indigo for the Pixel 10 or the Jade/Moonstone for the Pixel 10 Pro

I personally fancy the Moonstone quite a lot, even though I would typically not go for a gray color option. Undeniably, though, the Indigo color is also attracting my attention. I'm very interested to see these in person.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to be officially introduced on August 20, a bit earlier than Google's tradition. So, there's not much time left to wait to see these devices officially. Would you be upgrading this year? 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
