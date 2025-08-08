Just when you thought you knew it all, the latest Pixel Watch 4 leak reveals more
Better battery life, faster charging, and AI-powered assistance all coming soon.
In just a few days – August 20 to be exact – Google will officially unveil the Pixel 10 series and the new Pixel Watch 4. But at this point, the event might feel more like a confirmation than a reveal. Pretty much every detail has already leaked, and now we’ve got yet another one that fills in even more of the picture.
Battery life is getting a bit of a boost this time around, too. Earlier leaks hinted at about a 7% increase for the 41mm and 9% for the 45mm version – not huge jumps, but definitely a nice upgrade.
This latest spec sheet confirms the 41mm can run up to 30 hours, while the 45mm stretches up to 40 hours, even with the always-on display active. Plus, charging speeds are improving too, with the new Quick Charge Dock promising about 25% faster power-ups compared to before.
Gemini will also work across different wearable apps, much like it does on Pixel phones, making it far more useful for productivity. Already sound familiar? Yeah, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 already rocks Gemini too, letting you say “Hey, Google” and get quick summaries or answers on the fly.
When it comes to health and fitness, the Pixel Watch 4 offers over 40 workout modes with real-time stats and insights and this is plenty for sure. It can tell you whether your body is ready for an intense session or if you should focus on recovery, plus it can create custom running plans with live coaching.
The leaked images also confirm support for ECG, SPO2, breathing rate and heart rate variability measurements. And for those going with the LTE version, Google is apparently throwing in two years of free LTE data via Google Fi Wireless, which sounds like a pretty nice deal.
Bottom line: between the brighter display, longer battery life, safety upgrades and the deeper Gemini integration, the Pixel Watch 4 is shaping up to be a big upgrade over the current Pixel Watch 3. Like I’ve said before – now is probably not the best time to buy the Pixel Watch 3. The new one is just around the corner and it is looking worth the wait (especially since the wait won't be long).
The newest leak gives us almost a full breakdown of what to expect from the Pixel Watch 4, and it is indeed looking like a solid step up from the Pixel Watch 3.
August 8, 2025
According to the leaked materials, the Pixel Watch 4 will again come in two sizes: 45mm and 41mm. And unsurprisingly, the color options will apparently depend on which size you pick. The smaller 41mm version will have one additional choice in Light Green, something we have already seen in previous leaks.
Both versions will pack Google’s Actua 360 display, with a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits – way brighter than the Pixel Watch 3, which should make it a lot easier to see outdoors.
Leaked materials related to the upcoming Pixel Watch 4. | Image credit – Evan Blass
The standout feature of the new Pixel Watch 4 has to be its powerful Gemini AI integration. You will be able to just raise your wrist and talk to Gemini for AI-powered assistance, personalized help and even AI-generated text suggestions that mimic your style.
Now, moving on. On the safety side, the Pixel Watch 4 includes features like pulse loss detection that can automatically call 911, alerts to loved ones if you are feeling unsafe, and fall detection that can connect you to emergency services – similar to the Apple Watch. Some of these features are already on the current Pixel Watch and they are definitely worth having.
