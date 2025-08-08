Just when you thought you knew it all, the latest Pixel Watch 4 leak reveals more

Pixel Watch 4

When it comes to health and fitness, the Pixel Watch 4 offers over 40 workout modes with real-time stats and insights and this is plenty for sure. It can tell you whether your body is ready for an intense session or if you should focus on recovery, plus it can create custom running plans with live coaching.



The leaked images also confirm support for ECG, SPO2, breathing rate and heart rate variability measurements. And for those going with the LTE version, Google is apparently throwing in two years of free LTE data via Google Fi Wireless, which sounds like a pretty nice deal.



Bottom line: between the brighter display, longer battery life, safety upgrades and the deeper Gemini integration, the Pixel Watch 4 is shaping up to be a big upgrade over the current Pixel Watch 3. Like I've said before – now is probably not the best time to buy the Pixel Watch 3. The new one is just around the corner and it is looking worth the wait (especially since the wait won't be long).