Pixel Buds 2a leak reveals Iris color ahead of Google's jam-packed August 20 event
A fresh design, fun new colors like Iris and Strawberry, and (hopefully) better sound – Google's long-dormant A-series earbuds are finally getting a sequel.
A new leak is revealing the updated design of the Pixel Buds 2a ahead of Google's upcoming launch event. The folks at Android Headlines are now sharing renders of the Iris color of the Pixel Buds 2a. The earbuds are said to come in a few other colors, including Strawberry and Fog Light.
The first Pixel Buds from the A-series were announced back in June 2021. Google has not released a successor yet, but now, it's the time for the a-series of earbuds to finally get one.
Also, we expect to see new accessories similar to Apple's 'MagSafe' line, reportedly called PixelSnap, which would connect magnetically with the Pixel 10 (apparently, Google will put magnets inside the phone, just like Apple does with MagSafe).
Reportedly, there will be a PixelSnap charging puck, which has already leaked previously, and a charging stand, as well as a ring that can snap onto the back of the phone. Google is also said to launch a new dual-port USB-C wall charger.
I personally think this is going to be a fun event. It's nice to see Google finally updating the A-series earbuds after all this time. I'm curious to see how they sound and what the new colors look like in person. The whole Pixel lineup sounds packed this year – with phones, watches, earbuds, and even some cool new magnetic accessories. If everything we've heard is true, August 20 is going to be a pretty exciting day for Pixel fans.
The first Pixel Buds from the A-series were announced back in June 2021. Google has not released a successor yet, but now, it's the time for the a-series of earbuds to finally get one.
Unfortunately, there's not much leaked information about the earbuds. We expect them to have better battery life and, most likely, improved sound in comparison to their predecessors.
The Pixel Buds 2a could be in some pre-order promos for the Pixel 10, typically for Europe and the UK.
Pixel Buds 2a leaked render in Iris color. | Image Credit - Android Headlines
Google's big event is expected on August 20. We expect to see the Pixel 10 series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google is also going to unveil the Pixel Watch 4, and of course, the Pixel Buds 2a.
Also, we expect to see new accessories similar to Apple's 'MagSafe' line, reportedly called PixelSnap, which would connect magnetically with the Pixel 10 (apparently, Google will put magnets inside the phone, just like Apple does with MagSafe).
Reportedly, there will be a PixelSnap charging puck, which has already leaked previously, and a charging stand, as well as a ring that can snap onto the back of the phone. Google is also said to launch a new dual-port USB-C wall charger.
I personally think this is going to be a fun event. It's nice to see Google finally updating the A-series earbuds after all this time. I'm curious to see how they sound and what the new colors look like in person. The whole Pixel lineup sounds packed this year – with phones, watches, earbuds, and even some cool new magnetic accessories. If everything we've heard is true, August 20 is going to be a pretty exciting day for Pixel fans.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: