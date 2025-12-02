iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

I'm definitely recommending the Garmin Vivoactive 6 — grab it at its best price

You can still grab the Garmin Vivoactive 6 at a solid discount — even after Cyber Monday!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Different Garmin Vivoactive 6 color variants arranged close to one another.
View now at Amazon
Garmin’s timepieces received brilliant discounts this shopping season. For instance, the Forerunner 55 dropped by 25% at the beginning of the event, then the Venu 3 got $100 cheaper. Even the latest Vivoactive model received a tempting discount, and it’s still live today. Yep, it’s not too late to save $50 on the Garmin Vivoactive 6!

The Garmin Vivoactive 6: $50 off at Amazon

$50 off (17%)
Garmin's Vivoactive 6 is still available with a $50 discount on Amazon. Even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this high-quality wearable can be yours at its best price. Hurry up and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon


As far as I know, the timepiece hasn’t received a bigger price cut so far (at least on Amazon). The promo first went live last month, so obviously, it’s also quite rare. So, if you’re tempted, this is your chance to grab the wearable at its best price.

This Garmin watch is solid through and through. It features a brilliant AMOLED display and a slew of fitness-related features. It comes with an advanced PacePro feature as well as Running Dynamics, so you’re getting detailed stats on your runs. What’s more, it supports more than 80 built-in sports apps, offering even HIIT and golf tracking extras.

It’s no slouch when it comes to health features either. The Vivoactive 6 doesn’t just monitor your heart rate and track your sleep: it estimates your fitness age, provides morning reports and body battery energy monitoring.

There’s also a smart wake alarm on deck. This extra is ideal for those who hate being startled by loud phone alarms — it gently vibrates on your wrist for a more stress-free wake-up. The real highlight? The Vivoactive 6 offers a solid 11-day battery life in smartwatch mode, making it a solid alternative to the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 11.

However you look at it, the Garmin Vivoactive 6 is a very well-rounded option. Plus, you can save $50 on it even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Amazon. Don’t wait up — this promo could expire any minute.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
153 stories
02 Dec, 2025
I'm definitely recommending the Garmin Vivoactive 6 — grab it at its best price
24 Nov, 2025
Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
19 Nov, 2025
Hefty new discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 probably the best budget smartwatch to get today
15 Nov, 2025
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
13 Nov, 2025
The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged gem you won't want to miss at its best price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless