The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
Such big discounts on the most premium Apple tablets don't often go live.
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Let’s make one thing clear right off the bat: even at this massive discount, this particular variant (which comes with cellular capabilities, by the way) is nowhere near cheap. Usually going for as high as $2,200, the model can now be yours for just under $1,700.
In case you don’t need the cellular connectivity, keep in mind that Amazon is also selling the 2TB Wi-Fi-only model at a lower price. At the time of writing, it can be yours for 18% off, which saves you $350. If you ask me, saving $500 sounds much better than scoring a $350 price cut, but each to their own.
The iPad Pro M4 got a successor not long ago, but beyond the more powerful M5 chip, the newer model doesn’t deliver many upgrades. Plus, the M4 processor is more than capable of handling anything you can imagine, making it the smarter buy right now.
In fact, the M4 chip crushes its main competitors in terms of raw horsepower, as our iPad Pro M4 review shows. That means it delivers immense potential for daily tasks and heavy work-related apps alike.
It also boasts an ultra-thin design, so it takes up less space in your backpack, as well as a gorgeous 11-inch OLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. As you might know, the iPad Air and mini still come with an LCD screen that caps at a more modest 60Hz, making the Pro the most premium option you can get.
All things considered, the iPad Pro M4 is a winner through and through. And if you’re OK with investing big for this 2TB cellular-ready option, chances are you’ll be pretty happy with what you get. Plus, $500 off makes it an even easier choice right now.
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