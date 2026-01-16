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The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount

Such big discounts on the most premium Apple tablets don't often go live.

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A smiling woman holds the iPad Pro M4.
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Finding a nice deal on an ultra-premium iPad Pro variant is usually a pipedream — but not now. Amazon is now offering a surprisingly good $500 price cut on the buffed-up 2TB variant with an exceptionally powerful M4 chip and 11-inch display.

The iPad Pro M4, 2TB, cellular is $500 off

$500 off (23%)
Amazon is now offering the 2TB iPad Pro M4 with an 11-inch display at a pretty incredible price. At the moment, you can save $500 on the model with cellular connectivity, which brings it just under $1,700.
Buy at Amazon

The iPad Pro M4, 2TB, Wi-Fi is now $350 off

$350 off (18%)
The iPad Pro M4 with 2TB and Wi-Fi connectivity is also on sale right now. Amazon lets you get the Space Black model with a solid $350 discount, making it a bit more affordable than usual.
Buy at Amazon
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Let’s make one thing clear right off the bat: even at this massive discount, this particular variant (which comes with cellular capabilities, by the way) is nowhere near cheap. Usually going for as high as $2,200, the model can now be yours for just under $1,700.

In case you don’t need the cellular connectivity, keep in mind that Amazon is also selling the 2TB Wi-Fi-only model at a lower price. At the time of writing, it can be yours for 18% off, which saves you $350. If you ask me, saving $500 sounds much better than scoring a $350 price cut, but each to their own.

The iPad Pro M4 got a successor not long ago, but beyond the more powerful M5 chip, the newer model doesn’t deliver many upgrades. Plus, the M4 processor is more than capable of handling anything you can imagine, making it the smarter buy right now.

In fact, the M4 chip crushes its main competitors in terms of raw horsepower, as our iPad Pro M4 review shows. That means it delivers immense potential for daily tasks and heavy work-related apps alike.

It also boasts an ultra-thin design, so it takes up less space in your backpack, as well as a gorgeous 11-inch OLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. As you might know, the iPad Air and mini still come with an LCD screen that caps at a more modest 60Hz, making the Pro the most premium option you can get.

All things considered, the iPad Pro M4 is a winner through and through. And if you’re OK with investing big for this 2TB cellular-ready option, chances are you’ll be pretty happy with what you get. Plus, $500 off makes it an even easier choice right now.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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04 Feb, 2026
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02 Feb, 2026
Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
31 Jan, 2026
Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
23 Jan, 2026
The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
16 Jan, 2026
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
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