Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra design changes aren't going down well with most of our readers
The majority of our readers want Samsung to make some big changes to its smartphone designs.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It's been a few days since the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra renders surfaced, and our poll indicates that most of you feel the design changes in these devices could have been better.
Samsung could have put in more efforts
We recently covered a story showcasing images and videos of Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra mockup units. The story contained a poll where we asked for your thoughts on the design changes to both phones. At the time of writing, the poll had received 855 votes, with more than 42% of voters believing that the design changes in both devices could have been better.
I'm also on the same page as those 42% of voters, since neither of these smartphones is bringing any groundbreaking design changes, according to the leaks. Samsung is reportedly only making the corners more rounded on the upcoming Ultra model. The bezels appear to be getting thinner than its predecessor's, and the S Pen slot is also said to shift more toward the edge of the phone.
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The only design change that some users might like is the rumored camera island for the rear cameras. If true, this will re-introduce a design that the tech giant stopped implementing after the S21 line. Reliable leakster Ice Universe also claims to have seen parts of the Galaxy S26 Ultra design and says that the new Ultra model looks very premium and clean without the current vinyl record camera ring design.
Recently, I had the opportunity to see part of the real Galaxy S26 Ultra design in person. One thing is certain: it has finally abandoned the much-criticized, cheap-looking “vinyl record” camera ring design.— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 4, 2026
The new design looks more like the metal rings around the cameras on… pic.twitter.com/z7JMxZht7X
However, a notable issue with the elevated camera island on the left side of the upcoming S-line phones is that it could cause them to wobble when placed on a table. This is not an uncommon behavior among smartphones. In fact, the rear cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sit on a small raised island, and as a result, you experience wobbling when you use it on a flat surface. The Xiaomi 15 and iPhone 14 series are a few other phones that have been flagged for having the same wobbling issue.
I completely agree that we rarely use phones while they're lying flat on a table, and this issue can largely be resolved by using a case of the right thickness. However, if you prefer going caseless and often use your phone on a table, the camera bump on the upcoming S lineup might annoy you.
What do you think of the S26 and S26 Ultra's designs?
Meh.
30.71%
Good enough.
25.24%
Should have been better.
44.05%
Design changes seem to have hit a plateau
Front view of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
I still remember when companies used to experiment a lot with their device designs. The Samsung Galaxy Round and LG G Flex were two phones whose designs I loved while growing up. However, such interesting innovations don't seem to be happening anymore, probably because the phone market has matured, and brands now prefer to innovate with internal hardware.
As a result, we're seeing smartphones with almost negligible changes in their external designs compared to their respective predecessors. Something similar seems likely for the S26 series models as well. A reintroduction of the camera island across the upcoming S series and more rounded corners on the Ultra model—those will reportedly be the only design upgrades.
I agree that the external look rarely matters these days, and internal hardware upgrades like cameras mainly decide a smartphone's future. But it's high time that smartphone makers start giving equal priority to external designs as well. Otherwise, it won't be long before every device, irrespective of brand, begins to look almost identical.
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