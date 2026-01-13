Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra design changes aren't going down well with most of our readers

S26 Ultra

Samsung could have put in more efforts





Galaxy S26





Recommended For You I'm also on the same page as those 42% of voters, since neither of these smartphones is bringing any groundbreaking design changes, according to the leaks. Samsung is reportedly only making the corners more rounded on the upcoming Ultra model. The bezels appear to be getting thinner than its predecessor's, and the S Pen slot is also said to shift more toward the edge of the phone.

Galaxy S26 Ultra design and says that the new Ultra model looks very premium and clean without the current vinyl record camera ring design. The only design change that some users might like is the rumored camera island for the rear cameras. If true, this will re-introduce a design that the tech giant stopped implementing after the S21 line. Reliable leakster Ice Universe also claims to have seen parts of thedesign and says that the new Ultra model looks very premium and clean without the current vinyl record camera ring design.





Recently, I had the opportunity to see part of the real Galaxy S26 Ultra design in person. One thing is certain: it has finally abandoned the much-criticized, cheap-looking “vinyl record” camera ring design.



The new design looks more like the metal rings around the cameras on… pic.twitter.com/z7JMxZht7X — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 4, 2026





I completely agree that we rarely use phones while they're lying flat on a table, and this issue can largely be resolved by using a case of the right thickness. However, if you prefer going caseless and often use your phone on a table, the camera bump on the upcoming S lineup might annoy you.





What do you think of the S26 and S26 Ultra's designs? Meh. 30.71% Good enough. 25.24% Should have been better. 44.05% Vote 1791 Votes

Design changes seem to have hit a plateau



I still remember when companies used to experiment a lot with their device designs. The Samsung Galaxy Round and LG G Flex were two phones whose designs I loved while growing up. However, such interesting innovations don't seem to be happening anymore, probably because the phone market has matured, and brands now prefer to innovate with internal hardware.



I still remember when companies used to experiment a lot with their device designs. The Samsung Galaxy Round and LG G Flex were two phones whose designs I loved while growing up. However, such interesting innovations don't seem to be happening anymore, probably because the phone market has matured, and brands now prefer to innovate with internal hardware.

S26 series models as well. A reintroduction of the camera island across the upcoming S series and more rounded corners on the Ultra model—those will reportedly be the only design upgrades.



As a result, we're seeing smartphones with almost negligible changes in their external designs compared to their respective predecessors. Something similar seems likely for theseries models as well. A reintroduction of the camera island across the upcoming S series and more rounded corners on the Ultra model—those will reportedly be the only design upgrades.

I agree that the external look rarely matters these days, and internal hardware upgrades like cameras mainly decide a smartphone's future. But it's high time that smartphone makers start giving equal priority to external designs as well. Otherwise, it won't be long before every device, irrespective of brand, begins to look almost identical.

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