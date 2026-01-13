Build your custom plan with Tello!

Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra design changes aren't going down well with most of our readers

The majority of our readers want Samsung to make some big changes to its smartphone designs.

16comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Editorials Galaxy S Series Readers Voice
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Rear view of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
It's been a few days since the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra renders surfaced, and our poll indicates that most of you feel the design changes in these devices could have been better.

Samsung could have put in more efforts


We recently covered a story showcasing images and videos of Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra mockup units. The story contained a poll where we asked for your thoughts on the design changes to both phones. At the time of writing, the poll had received 855 votes, with more than 42% of voters believing that the design changes in both devices could have been better.

I'm also on the same page as those 42% of voters, since neither of these smartphones is bringing any groundbreaking design changes, according to the leaks. Samsung is reportedly only making the corners more rounded on the upcoming Ultra model. The bezels appear to be getting thinner than its predecessor's, and the S Pen slot is also said to shift more toward the edge of the phone.

Recommended For You
The only design change that some users might like is the rumored camera island for the rear cameras. If true, this will re-introduce a design that the tech giant stopped implementing after the S21 line. Reliable leakster Ice Universe also claims to have seen parts of the Galaxy S26 Ultra design and says that the new Ultra model looks very premium and clean without the current vinyl record camera ring design.



However, a notable issue with the elevated camera island on the left side of the upcoming S-line phones is that it could cause them to wobble when placed on a table. This is not an uncommon behavior among smartphones. In fact, the rear cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sit on a small raised island, and as a result, you experience wobbling when you use it on a flat surface. The Xiaomi 15 and iPhone 14 series are a few other phones that have been flagged for having the same wobbling issue.

I completely agree that we rarely use phones while they're lying flat on a table, and this issue can largely be resolved by using a case of the right thickness. However, if you prefer going caseless and often use your phone on a table, the camera bump on the upcoming S lineup might annoy you.

What do you think of the S26 and S26 Ultra's designs?
Meh.
30.71%
Good enough.
25.24%
Should have been better.
44.05%
1791 Votes

Design changes seem to have hit a plateau



I still remember when companies used to experiment a lot with their device designs. The Samsung Galaxy Round and LG G Flex were two phones whose designs I loved while growing up. However, such interesting innovations don't seem to be happening anymore, probably because the phone market has matured, and brands now prefer to innovate with internal hardware.

As a result, we're seeing smartphones with almost negligible changes in their external designs compared to their respective predecessors. Something similar seems likely for the S26 series models as well. A reintroduction of the camera island across the upcoming S series and more rounded corners on the Ultra model—those will reportedly be the only design upgrades.

I agree that the external look rarely matters these days, and internal hardware upgrades like cameras mainly decide a smartphone's future. But it's high time that smartphone makers start giving equal priority to external designs as well. Otherwise, it won't be long before every device, irrespective of brand, begins to look almost identical.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (16)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Latest News
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
WhatsApp is officially testing a subscription tier with some extra features
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
Sony’s major Xperia 1 VIII redesign looks unconvincing in a new leaked render
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon