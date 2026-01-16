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The AirPods 4 with ANC are a must-buy at Walmart

Save big on these Apple wireless earbuds with Walmart's ongoing sale.

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AirPods 4 being worn by a woman.
View now at Walmart
Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on the AirPods Pro 3? Well, you don’t have to — the AirPods 4 with ANC deliver incredible value for money and remain among the best budget wireless earbuds. Better yet, you can now get a pair for 27% off with Walmart's latest sale.

AirPods 4 with ANC: 27% off Walmart

$130
$179
$49 off (27%)
Right now, Walmart is selling the AirPods 4 with ANC for $49 off. That's a solid discount you definitely don't want to miss if you own an iPhone. Don't miss out.
Buy at Walmart
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In other words, you can now grab these budget buds for $139 instead of $179. Granted, this isn't a big discount, but it's still a very solid offer you wouldn't want to miss if you're after a pair of budget earbuds at a reasonable price.

The AirPods 4 with ANC offer quite a bit for the price, too. Providing a decent fit and an IP54 rating, the buds are perfect for long wear with less ear fatigue. But this isn't their only strong suit.

Audio quality is spot-on as well. Out of the box, they deliver quality, mostly balanced audio. You don't get overwhelming bass, amplified highs, or muddy mids. Instead, they help you audio shine, and there's also Spatial Audio support to further elevate your experience.

Users seeking fewer distractions would also appreciate the ANC performance. Once the active noise cancellation kicks in, speech, traffic, air conditioning, and other noises become way less annoying. That, of course, allows you to relax and enjoy your tunes in peace.

Consider also the battery life. While these aren’t the best in class, you can expect up to four hours of listening time, plus up to 20 hours with the charging case. If you don't keep ANC on all the time, you can stretch the overall battery life to as much as 30 hours.

Bottom line: the AirPods 4 with ANC may not be the best wireless earbuds, but they're among the hottest budget options from Apple. And now, Walmart’s solid deal brings the earbuds to an even more accessible price, so don’t miss out.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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