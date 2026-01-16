The AirPods 4 with ANC are a must-buy at Walmart

The AirPods 4 with ANC offer quite a bit for the price, too. Providing a decent fit and an IP54 rating, the buds are perfect for long wear with less ear fatigue. But this isn't their only strong suit.

Audio quality is spot-on as well. Out of the box, they deliver quality, mostly balanced audio. You don't get overwhelming bass, amplified highs, or muddy mids. Instead, they help you audio shine, and there's also Spatial Audio support to further elevate your experience.Users seeking fewer distractions would also appreciate the ANC performance. Once the active noise cancellation kicks in, speech, traffic, air conditioning, and other noises become way less annoying. That, of course, allows you to relax and enjoy your tunes in peace.Consider also the battery life. While these aren’t the best in class, you can expect up to four hours of listening time, plus up to 20 hours with the charging case. If you don't keep ANC on all the time, you can stretch the overall battery life to as much as 30 hours.