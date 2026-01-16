The AirPods 4 with ANC are a must-buy at Walmart
Save big on these Apple wireless earbuds with Walmart's ongoing sale.
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AirPods Pro 3? Well, you don’t have to — the AirPods 4 with ANC deliver incredible value for money and remain among the best budget wireless earbuds. Better yet, you can now get a pair for 27% off with Walmart's latest sale.Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on the
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In other words, you can now grab these budget buds for $139 instead of $179. Granted, this isn't a big discount, but it's still a very solid offer you wouldn't want to miss if you're after a pair of budget earbuds at a reasonable price.
The AirPods 4 with ANC offer quite a bit for the price, too. Providing a decent fit and an IP54 rating, the buds are perfect for long wear with less ear fatigue. But this isn't their only strong suit.
Audio quality is spot-on as well. Out of the box, they deliver quality, mostly balanced audio. You don't get overwhelming bass, amplified highs, or muddy mids. Instead, they help you audio shine, and there's also Spatial Audio support to further elevate your experience.
Users seeking fewer distractions would also appreciate the ANC performance. Once the active noise cancellation kicks in, speech, traffic, air conditioning, and other noises become way less annoying. That, of course, allows you to relax and enjoy your tunes in peace.
Users seeking fewer distractions would also appreciate the ANC performance. Once the active noise cancellation kicks in, speech, traffic, air conditioning, and other noises become way less annoying. That, of course, allows you to relax and enjoy your tunes in peace.
Consider also the battery life. While these aren’t the best in class, you can expect up to four hours of listening time, plus up to 20 hours with the charging case. If you don't keep ANC on all the time, you can stretch the overall battery life to as much as 30 hours.
Bottom line: the AirPods 4 with ANC may not be the best wireless earbuds, but they're among the hottest budget options from Apple. And now, Walmart’s solid deal brings the earbuds to an even more accessible price, so don’t miss out.
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