Google's upcoming features look a lot like Apple's Continuity — and that's not a bad thing

Along with all this, the Mountain View giant is also said to be working on adding task handoff to Android. This feature will allow you to start a task on one Android device and finish it on another connected Android device.





Which Apple Continuity feature do you most want to see on Android devices? Universal Clipboard. 40% Handoff. 30% Continuity Camera. 5% Universal Control. 10% Auto Unlock. 15% Vote 20 Votes

Google is adapting Apple's best feature

Being an Android guy, I'm always teased by friends with a full Apple ecosystem about its Continuity features. It's great to see Google adopting a similar approach on Android too. For instance, the option to sync Focus mode across multiple Apple devices has been part of the Apple ecosystem for some time. Now, its equivalent, Do Not Disturb sync, is most likely coming to Android in the future.



That said, there is no official confirmation on when these new features will arrive on Android phones . However, there's a possibility that they could debut with Android 17 , which is expected to launch in June. Being an Android guy, I'm always teased by friends with a full Apple ecosystem about its Continuity features. It's great to see Google adopting a similar approach on Android too. For instance, the option to sync Focus mode across multiple Apple devices has been part of the Apple ecosystem for some time. Now, its equivalent, Do Not Disturb sync, is most likely coming to Android in the future.

The reappearance of this feature indicates a strong possibility of it indeed making it to the general public, rather than being an option that got axed during development. As of now, copying content from one phone to another requires extra steps or the use of specialized keyboards like Microsoft SwiftKey. But with the introduction of this option, you'll likely be able to copy content from one Android device and paste it on another without any extra hassle.