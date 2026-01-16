Google's upcoming features look a lot like Apple's Continuity — and that's not a bad thing
Google is expanding its cross-device services.
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Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to sync Do Not Disturb mode across all your Android devices.
Enable DND on all connected Android devices at once
If you have multiple Apple devices, I'm pretty sure you're using its Continuity features regularly. For those who are unaware, Apple's Continuity features allow you to transfer tasks across multiple Apple devices logged in with the same Apple ID. Google is taking a similar approach by expanding the cross-device services it offers on Android.
Currently, your Android phone supports two cross-device services—Call Casting and Internet Sharing—which you'll find under the Cross-device services section in the Settings menu. The Call Casting feature lets you transfer video calls across different Android devices signed in with the same Google account. The Internet Sharing option, on the other hand, allows you to share your Wi-Fi and hotspot with your other signed-in Android devices without needing to enter the password.
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Now, an APK teardown of Google Play Services version 26.02.31 reportedly reveals that the tech giant is working on Do Not Disturb sync support across multiple connected Android devices. Similar to the two currently available options, the new Do Not Disturb option is also expected to appear under the Cross-device services section of the Settings menu. Once you enable its toggle, it will most likely activate DND mode across all Android devices signed in with the same Google account.
Interestingly, DND sync is not a new feature for Google. If you have a Pixel smartphone and a Pixel Watch, you can configure Do Not Disturb status sync across both devices. The same applies to Samsung ecosystem, where you can sync DND mode between a Galaxy phone and a Galaxy Watch, provided both are signed in with the same account. But with the upcoming feature, you will possibly be able to expand the sync to more devices.
For instance, activating DND on your Galaxy smartphone will enable this option on all connected Android devices, rather than just your Galaxy smartwatch. Furthermore, it will enable syncing between multiple Android brands, instead of the current situation where it works only with a Pixel or Galaxy combo.
Universal Clipboard is also coming
Handoff section in the Android Settings menu. | Image Credit - Android Authority
DND sync isn't the only new cross-device service Google is working on. The APK teardown also revealed that the company is preparing a "Universal Clipboard." It's not the first time evidence of this feature has been spotted, as it was also found back in November last year.
The reappearance of this feature indicates a strong possibility of it indeed making it to the general public, rather than being an option that got axed during development. As of now, copying content from one phone to another requires extra steps or the use of specialized keyboards like Microsoft SwiftKey. But with the introduction of this option, you'll likely be able to copy content from one Android device and paste it on another without any extra hassle.
Along with all this, the Mountain View giant is also said to be working on adding task handoff to Android. This feature will allow you to start a task on one Android device and finish it on another connected Android device.
Which Apple Continuity feature do you most want to see on Android devices?
Universal Clipboard.
40%
Handoff.
30%
Continuity Camera.
5%
Universal Control.
10%
Auto Unlock.
15%
Google is adapting Apple's best feature
Being an Android guy, I'm always teased by friends with a full Apple ecosystem about its Continuity features. It's great to see Google adopting a similar approach on Android too. For instance, the option to sync Focus mode across multiple Apple devices has been part of the Apple ecosystem for some time. Now, its equivalent, Do Not Disturb sync, is most likely coming to Android in the future.
That said, there is no official confirmation on when these new features will arrive on Android phones. However, there's a possibility that they could debut with Android 17, which is expected to launch in June.
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