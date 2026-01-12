Supreme Court's decision on FCC's feud with AT&T and Verizon may impact all wireless customers

Reuters

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

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T-Mobile

Verizon

Limiting the FCC's power

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon

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T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon





The legal crux of the carriers' argument is that the FCC violated their constitutional right to a jury trial.



The Supreme Court has increasingly shown an inclination toward limiting the power of federal agencies, and this signals it may side with the carriers. If so, the FCC would be forced to litigate in federal court to impose future fines. This costlier and time-consuming process could constrain the FCC's enforcement authority and possibly embolden carriers to adopt more lax privacy policies.





Who do you want the Supreme Court to side with? FCC 71.69% Carriers 7.83% Whoever proves its point. 20.48% Vote 498 Votes

Repercussions

While the Supreme Court will specifically review the fines imposed on AT&T and Verizon , the ruling will likely encompass



Ultimately, a ruling against the FCC may frustrate customers, as it would significantly hinder its ability to discipline carriers quickly. While the Supreme Court will specifically review the fines imposed onand, the ruling will likely encompass T-Mobile, which has also challenged the FCC's decision Ultimately, a ruling against the FCC may frustrate customers, as it would significantly hinder its ability to discipline carriers quickly.