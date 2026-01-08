Insane $640 discount makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 the ultimate bargain

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, Sapphire: now 58% off $640 off (58%) Right now, you can save a whopping $640 on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, which is one of the most premium Garmin wearables. That promo makes the high-end timepiece almost impossible to resist. Grab the 51mm Sapphire Edition and save big now. Buy at Amazon

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That’s a massive $640 off the wearable’s original price — and those kinds of discounts you don’t get to see every day. To my knowledge, it was only briefly cheaper by $10 during the holiday shopping season last year. I’ve also checked prices at Best Buy and Walmart just to see how good this promo is. Guess what: neither of them gives you any better deals on this Garmin wearable.As you can guess from its MSRP (which is a whopping $1,100, by the way), this timepiece is premium through and through. Tough and with a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen, it’s the perfect wrist companion for active users. This particular model also features a large 51mm case, so you’ve got enough screen real estate for a quick glance at all your stats.And boy, does it give you a lot of tracking features! With everything from heart rate tracking and an ECG app to endurance scores and a plethora of built-in sports apps, it leaves nothing in the dark. You’re also getting nap detection, advanced navigation features, and many, many more.The real star of the show? Battery life. In smartwatch mode, this wearable lasts as long as 31 days between charges. Even with GPS-only, you’re still looking at up to 58 hours of use — way more than the average smartwatch.So, what do you think? Is the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 good enough for you? In that case, I just can’t help but recommend taking advantage of this Amazon sale. Act fast and save $640 while this epic deal lasts.