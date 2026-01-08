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Insane $640 discount makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 the ultimate bargain

You can rarely see such awesome Garmin watch deals, even at Amazon!

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Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition on a white background.
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Did you know that Amazon is now offering one of the best deals on one of the most premium Garmin watches? No joke — the Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition can now be yours for just under $460, down by a whopping 58% at Amazon.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, Sapphire: now 58% off

$640 off (58%)
Right now, you can save a whopping $640 on the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, which is one of the most premium Garmin wearables. That promo makes the high-end timepiece almost impossible to resist. Grab the 51mm Sapphire Edition and save big now.
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That’s a massive $640 off the wearable’s original price — and those kinds of discounts you don’t get to see every day. To my knowledge, it was only briefly cheaper by $10 during the holiday shopping season last year. I’ve also checked prices at Best Buy and Walmart just to see how good this promo is. Guess what: neither of them gives you any better deals on this Garmin wearable.

As you can guess from its MSRP (which is a whopping $1,100, by the way), this timepiece is premium through and through. Tough and with a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen, it’s the perfect wrist companion for active users. This particular model also features a large 51mm case, so you’ve got enough screen real estate for a quick glance at all your stats.

And boy, does it give you a lot of tracking features! With everything from heart rate tracking and an ECG app to endurance scores and a plethora of built-in sports apps, it leaves nothing in the dark. You’re also getting nap detection, advanced navigation features, and many, many more.

The real star of the show? Battery life. In smartwatch mode, this wearable lasts as long as 31 days between charges. Even with GPS-only, you’re still looking at up to 58 hours of use — way more than the average smartwatch.

So, what do you think? Is the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 good enough for you? In that case, I just can’t help but recommend taking advantage of this Amazon sale. Act fast and save $640 while this epic deal lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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