Best Garmin watches for sports and everyday use in 2024

Garmin's watch lineup can be a bit confusing with so many different models, including some truly specialized watches. In this article, we try to navigate this lineup and explain in simple terms what are the Garmin watches most people should consider, as well as some pros and cons of each model.





We should also say that this article is based on personal experience with the models from multiple people on our team. Many of us are avid runners and we have been using various Garmin watches throughout the years. We are just as passionate about sports as you might be.



And if you haven't used a Garmin watch before, let us tell you what makes these different than a typical Apple or Samsung smartwatch. First and formost, Garmin watches typically last for days and often weeks on a single charge. Some models also come with physical buttons that are extremely handy when you work out.

Best Garmin watches for athletes / sports: Forerunner 265

Forerunner 165

Forerunner 965

Fenix 8

Best lifestyle Garmin watches: Venu 3

Vivoactive 5

Instinct 2

Stay away from: Older Garmin watches with MiP screens (those monochrome ones you might have seen more in the past). Such models include: Forerunner 55

Forerunner 255

Fenix 7

etc.

Those are not bad or deficient, but they lack the vibrant, colorful OLED screen of newer models. They will still do a good job as fitness trackers , and if you don't care about screen colors, they are perfectly fine. For most people, though, an OLED smartwatch would be a big upgrade. That is why we only recommend you consider Garmin watches with MiP displays if you REALLY need that extended battery life (some of them also come with a solar option).

You also have specialized Garmin watches such as the Garmin Descent series for divers, the Garmin Quatix for water sports, as well as golf watches in the Garmin Approach family. Those are niche watches that have their place, but they go beyond the scope of this article as they are not an optimal choice for just the average person.

And here is a quick guide to Garmin watch sizes:

“S” suffix (like Venu 3S, Fenix 7S) stands for “small”, usually 41mm or 42mm

“X” suffix (like Fenix 7X, Instinct 2X) stands for “xtra large”, usually 50mm or 51mm

No suffix indicates a mid-size model, usually 46mm or 47mm

Also, here are the currently popular Garmin watch series, in case you are a bit confused with all these names: Forerunner series — runner's watches

Fenix series — premium multisport watches

Venu series — everyday smartwatches

Vivoactive series — mix between a smartwatch and a sports watch

Vivosmart series — affordable sports bands

Instinct series — sports watches with rugged, Casio-like design



Garmin Forerunner 265

The best running and triathlon watch for most people.





Price: $450 | Sizes: 42mm, 46mm





Gorgeous OLED screen, good size options, and the only big feature missing is maps.





Launched in February 2024, the Forerunner 265 is important because it marked the moment Garmin's most popular running watch switched to an OLED screen with gorgeous, vibrant colors.





The Forerunner 265 has all the features for 99% of athletes, and it even includes support for triathletes. The only thing missing is maps and the extra durability one might need for an ultra race, but those people already know what is the watch they need (and honestly, some might just do it with this one).





The Forerunner 265 uses the Elevate Gen4 heart rate sensor, which is Garmin's older generation sensor, but that should not be much of a concern as it is still very accurate.





This watch also has dual-frequency (multi-band) GPS, which means accurate and reliable GPS reception everywhere, even in dense urban environments.





This being a Forerunner, you can operate it using the five-button navigation or the touch screen.





Garmin Forerunner 165 Great budget sports watch that supports the most popular sports: running, cycling and swimming.



Price: $250 | Size: 43mm $250 |43mm





Compared to the 265 model it lacks triathlon and specialized modes like ebike or open water swimming. Most people should not care about this though.



The $250 Forerunner 165 has been on my wrist for the majority of 2024, and it has served me well as a daily watch, but also for my runs and cycling.





Unless you are set on completing an Iron Man or a triathlon, this watch should be perfectly adequate. You should, however, be aware that it does not support some more niche activities. If you have an eBike, there is no dedicated profile for that (the regular Bike one won't detect your heart rate properly). Open water swimming is also missing, and so are a few others.





I own an eBike and despite that, I still use the Forerunner 165 simply because I like its light weight, convenience and price (and I am not competing when I cycle).





For most people, this watch would be just the right choice as it's not too expensive and still has the accuracy and the access to the powerful Garmin ecosystem.









Garmin Forerunner 965 The premium option that has everything.



Price: $600 | Size: 47mm $600 |47mm





It has everything that the 265 models have, but adds Maps and a more premium styling on top of that. However, it lacks a smaller size option.



If you like trail running or ultra races, you might want to spend a bit more and consider the $600 Forerunner 965 instead of the otherwise excellent 265 model.





The Forerunner 965 adds maps and that is its most notable addition over the 265. We also like its styling and more premium looks, but if you have a smaller wrist, then tough luck as there is only one (bigger) size.





Garmin Fenix 8

The most advanced Garmin watch, but adds little more than Forerunner 965 and $1,000 price is not justified







Price: $1,000 | Sizes: 43mm, 47mm, 51mm $1,000 |43mm, 47mm, 51mm



It looks the part, but the stand-out features like a built-in voice assistant are probably not worth the exorbitant $1,000+ price.





You might be tempted to buy the super premium, $1,000 Garmin Fenix 8, launched in August 2024.





It was a much anticipated release, but the list of new features is not all that long. The two highlights are that you can now take the Fenix 8 diving, so you don't need to buy an expensive dive computer, and that it has a native voice assistant that understands some basic commands without connecting to your phone. If those two sound useful to you, then there is nothing wrong getting this fancy new model.





However, for most else, it is identical to the Epix Gen 2 models that can often be found at much lower prices, and for most people those would be a much more sensible choice.









Garmin Venu 3

This is Garmin's attempt to fight the Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches of the world.





Price: $450 | Sizes: 41mm, 45mm





It has much longer battery life than an Apple Watch, but is still nowhere nearly as smart.





Garmin still runs its own proprietary operating system and it does not support apps. Heck, it doesn't even support complications on your watch face that you could tap on!





But the Venu 3, released in June 2024, comes closest to Garmin's idea of a smartwatch.





It has a new menu system where built-in apps have a more prominent place, it supports a voice assistant (via your phone), and it even has the newest Elevate Gen 5 heart rate sensor.





If you value those features more than a five-button navigation system and a sports focus, then get the Venu 3 over our top sports pick, the Forerunner 265.









Garmin Vivoactive 5

Garmin's budget smartwatch attempt.





Price: $300 | Size: 42mm





You get into the Garmin ecosystem and it has accurate sports tracking, but the watch looks plasticky and very cheap.





The Vivoactive 5 is a good cheap Garmin watch that does a lot of what the Venu 3 can do at a 50% lower price.





But we have some serious issues with its looks. If you don't care about that, though, this is a good way to save some money and get the functional Garmin ecosystem.









Garmin Instinct 2

If you want a rugged watch that has classic, military-inspired looks and killer battery life, this is the one.





Price: $300+ | Sizes: 40mm, 45mm, 50mm





Go for this one if you are after the looks.





The Instinct 2 series stand out for their looks. I mean, just look at that rugged style!





The watches are getting a bit old now, some models were released in 2023 and the smaller sizes date back to 2022, so they are due for a refresh in 2025. However, if you want a rugged watch now , well, they have the long battery life, the Garmin workout accuracy and the style all there.







