Breaking News: Verizon is down suffering massive outage (Update-Verizon resolves the outage)





UPDATE 2: The outage that affected Verizon subscribers for over seven hours on Wednesday has come to an end. In an official statement included in a tweet posted on the Verizon Support X account, the company said, "The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption."





UPDATE: It has been almost 8 hours since Verizon customers have had issues with their phone service and it remains down for many users. My iPhone remains in SOS mode, and I am still unable to make or take calls on my phone. If you do have an iPhone, you can use FaceTme audio to have a phone call-like experience with another iPhone user.



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The original story follows:





Verizon

Verizon



Attempts to make a call result in a tape playing that says the call cannot be completed because the called party is temporarily unavailable. 70% of the submissions into Downdetector were related to issues with mobile phones, 26% said that they had no signal, and 5% were complaining about their 5G mobile internet. Attempts to make a call result in a tape playing that says the call cannot be completed because the called party is temporarily unavailable. 70% of the submissions into Downdetector were related to issues with mobile phones, 26% said that they had no signal, and 5% were complaining about their 5G mobile internet.

Is your Verizon service down today? Yes. I can't make or take calls. 89.99% No, it's working for me. 7.03% I'm not a Verizon customer. 2.97% Vote 2858 Votes

Verizon released a statement that says, "We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience. For further updates, please visit our Check Network Status page." You can visit the Verizon "Check Network Status" page by On X,released a statement that says, "We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience. For further updates, please visit our Check Network Status page." You can visit the"Check Network Status" page by tapping on this link

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Many are writing in to complain. Just minutes ago, Chris Grennell wrote on the Downdetector site, "Phone stuck in SOS mode. FL here. Bill paid." Marcos wrote, "Down here in Tennessee as well." Laura Rodriguez added, "Been in SOS mode for over thirty minutes. No calls in, no calls out. Facetime works fine." An outage map shows issues in Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Seattle.

At least one Verizon customer wanted to have some fun with the situation (although there is nothing funny about it, really). Amanda L typed, "No signal, big fat sos, eastern long island. Thought i forgot to pay the bill and got cut off... looks like its not actually my fault this time.... unless me not being able to afford my Verizon bill has affected all of you. In that case, I am sorry."



The locations that Downdetector received the most complaints from Verizon subscribers include:

New York City

Kailua-Kona

Forest Grove

Portland

Chicago

Brooklyn

Hilo

Richmond

Virginia Beach

If you're a Verizon customer with an iPhone, you might notice that your device shows SOS mode. That simply means that your iPhone is not connected to a cellular signal although you can still make an emergency call. Hence, the SOS icon on the status bar.

At 10:20 pm ET, Verizon posted a tweet on the Verizon Support account on X announcing that the outage had been resolved. Verizon also said that it will contact impacted customers directly about receiving credit for the time that the network was down. Verizon also stated that if your phone is still not connecting to the Verizon network, you should turn your phone off and restart it. The carrier also said, "Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry. They expect more from us."

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